United High School’s Drama Club will present the production “Spy School” this weekend.
The year is 1961. The Space Race has begun. The United States and the Soviet Union are competing to see who will dominate the planet and the farthest reaches of the solar system. And who better to give the U.S. the edge but Jane Doe?
Jane Doe, a typical American teenager (played by Hannah Rudnik), is recruited by Agent K (Abigale Moyer) and the CIA to foil Russia’s evil plan to kidnap an American astronaut (Cade Krouse).
After intense physical workouts with a trainer (Sawyer McGinnis) and personalized special agent tools designed by Fizz (Geno Eritano), Jane is ready to head to the Anonymous American High School. Though warmly welcomed by the A.A. High School students (Rebecca Dziagwa, Sadye Barner and Reese Hoffman), Jane almost immediately draws the attention (and the ire) of her teachers (Lucia Niida and Caly Ward).
Her search for the Russian spy goes nowhere, her fake family (Jared Donelson, Zoe Mack and Jonas Mack) is more chaotic than helpful, and the prom, where the kidnapping is to occur, is just days away! Will Jane find a date to the prom? Will she thwart Russia’s plan? Will she convince her English teacher that she does know how to use a semicolon? Will Jane’s mission succeed?
Additional cast includes Christopher Brillhart, Hope Fischer, Bailey Pisarcik, Peyton Potts, Nicholai Sisitki and Jesse Sokira. Crew includes Elisabeth Ressler, stage manager; David Susick, lighting supervisor; John Michael Dunn, audio supervisor; Garin Fischer and Alex Stewart, spotlights; Noah Riffer, sound effects; Marlee Barner, Sierra Boring, Collin Brilhart, Katya Dishong, Liz Moyer, and Issac Rudnik.
Show dates and times are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Both shows are in the United High School Auditorium, 10780 Route 56, Armagh. Adult tickets are $6 and student tickets are $4. Children age 4 and younger are admitted free.