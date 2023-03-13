United Spy School

A family of well-trained spies tries to spoil the Soviet Union’s attempt to destroy the American space program. Pictured, from left, are Joey, played by Jonas Mack; Jane Doe, played by Hannah Rudnik; Blake Moore, played by Jared Donelson; and Natasha Sparrow, played by Zoe Mack.

 Submitted photo

United High School’s Drama Club will present the production “Spy School” this weekend.

The year is 1961. The Space Race has begun. The United States and the Soviet Union are competing to see who will dominate the planet and the farthest reaches of the solar system. And who better to give the U.S. the edge but Jane Doe?