Each year in February, United Elementary School holds its “Mission Kindness” program. Each grade is tasked with the MISSION to “pay it forward” and extend KINDNESS toward others. Each grade level in the school selects a person, group or organization to show kindness toward during the month of February. They can take up collections, raise money, write letters or come up with their own way of showing kindness for their selected group.
This year, second-grade students collected $365 for the Indiana County Community Action Program’s Stop the Cold coat program.