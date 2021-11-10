EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — The United School board on Tuesday approved the hiring of a part-time school security guard for the 2021-2022 school year.
Effective Nov. 10, the new school security guard, Roger Burkhart, will be authorized to carry a firearm while on school property. Burkhart graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and was employed in the past as a state trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police. His employment is at a rate of $20.50 per hour, with no benefits and upon the terms set forth in the employment contract.
The board also accepted, with regret, the resignation of previous part-time school security officer Bernard Petrovsky. Petrovsky's departure went into effect Nov. 5.
In other business, directors voted to approve:
• The following volunteers for the elementary, pending the receipt of proper documentation, for the 2021-22 school year: Brianna Cramer-Nagle, Lacey Fetcko, Diana McCloskey and Jessica Silk.
• To schedule the reorganization meeting of the board of school directors for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the high school board room with a work session meeting immediately to follow.
• Students and coaches in wrestling, boys' basketball and girls' basketball to participate in PIAA state playoffs if students are eligible to attend.
• The following members of the Wellness Committee for a two-year term: Patricia Berezansky, Scott McCully, Lauren Donelson, Melanie Brilhart, Sherry Cramer, Justin Henning, Cullen Stokes, Lori Kovach, Barb Turner, Lewis Kindja and Francine Ressler.
• Activity requests from Patricia Berezansky and Chad Green to attend the 2022 Pennsylvania Department of Education Data Summit in Hershey on March 21 and 22, at a cost of $834.16 each. Budgeted funds are available.
• A donation of $250 to the Robotics Club from the Pittsburgh Chapter of the National Tooling & Mechanics Association Foundation.
• The donation of several samples of minerals, rocks, fossils and dinosaur models from Mark Somers to the elementary for sixth-grade earth and space science classes.
• The donation of $35 from Diane Reed-Hayes in memory of Joshua Kuzmyak to purchase a book or books for the high school library.
• The donation of a girls' basketball roster board and a boys' basketball roster board for the high school gymnasium from the United Girls Basketball Boosters and the United Boys Basketball Boosters.
• The donation of $1,000 to Tri-M Club from the Music Boosters.
• A proposal with the McClure Company to conduct its annual service and tune-up on the boiler and water heaters, check operations of all controls and make all adjustments as needed for optimal combustion and efficiency rating at a cost of $4,209 and for an appropriate officer of the board to execute the proposal.
• A proposal from Bleacher Inspection and Service with Maffei Strayer Furnishings to service and inspect the telescopic bleachers located in the elementary and junior/senior high school gymnasiums at a cost of $1,950 and for an appropriate officer of the board to execute the proposal.
• A proposal with Eastern Elevator Service & Sales Company to conduct the three-year pressure test on the junior high elevator at a cost of $375.
• The lease agreement with Xerox to lease a C7025 copier and related peripheral equipment as listed in the lease agreement at a cost of $84.74 per month for sixty months beginning Nov. 9 and for an appropriate officer of the board to execute the agreement.
• Jennifer McCully as junior class adviser/prom adviser for $1,104.08 and John Blankenship as junior high wrestling coach for $2,735.65 as supplemental positions for the following school year.
• Chase Bowers as a substitute custodian for the 2021-2022 school year pending receipt of proper documentation.
• Ryan Redilla as a United guest teacher for the 2021-2022 school year pending receipt of proper documentation.
• A request from Jeffrey Custer to transfer 25 sick days from Glendale School District pending receipt of proper documentation.
• The resignation of Robert Rudnick from his supplemental position as assistant softball coach, effective immediately.