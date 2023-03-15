United-School-sign.jpg
TOM PEEL

The United School District board of directors on Tuesday unanimously acknowledged the receipt of $2,825 in donations to go toward the district’s music boosters, the group responsible for funding the April 10-15 high school marching band trip to Disney World.

Former United Music Boosters Club Treasurer Lara Lee Brown, 55, of West Wheatfield Township, stole around $50,000 from the boosters group between Aug. 20, 2019, and Dec. 21, 2022, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana.