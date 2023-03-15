The United School District board of directors on Tuesday unanimously acknowledged the receipt of $2,825 in donations to go toward the district’s music boosters, the group responsible for funding the April 10-15 high school marching band trip to Disney World.
Former United Music Boosters Club Treasurer Lara Lee Brown, 55, of West Wheatfield Township, stole around $50,000 from the boosters group between Aug. 20, 2019, and Dec. 21, 2022, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, announced they charged Brown on Tuesday afternoon with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and receiving stolen property.
The missing money would have prevented students from attending the Disney World trip, but a week after United officials told parents and students the trip would be canceled, Penns Manor Area School District invited United students to travel along with their band.
The boosters group has since raised thousands of dollars to compensate for the stolen funds and help send United marching band students to Disney World. The United school board acknowledged $9,360 in donations to go toward the Disney World trip during the district’s February board meeting.
In other news Tuesday, the school board unanimously approved an amendment that will increase the district’s capitalization threshold from $1,000 to $5,000 for the purpose of capitalizing the district’s capital assets. The amendment was recommended by the school district’s auditor, Kotzan CPA & Associates P.C., according to school board vice president Dan Henning.
The school board unanimously passed a variety of other motions Tuesday, including:
• Approving high school volunteers for the 2022-23 school year: Lee Ann Ault, William Lichtenfels, Delaynee McCully and Robin Miholics.
• Approving Karrie Walbeck as an elementary school volunteer for the 2022-23 school year.
• Approving additional fundraiser requests from the United Music Boosters group to include the following: Car wash, homemade subs, bake sale; Little Caesars; lottery calendar; Subway/Sweet Frog discount cards; family night at 814 Lanes and Games; and Fox’s Pizza.
• Approving an activity request from Patricia Berezansky to attend the 2023 Pennsylvania Association of Federal Programs Coordinators (PAFPC) Conference from April 16-19 at the Kalahari Resort, Pocono Mountains, at a cost of $1,224.64.
• Approving an activity request from Luke Hamilton to attend the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Region II Band Festival from March 23-25 at Marion Center School District with eligible students at a cost of $1,757.76. Approximately six students will attend.
• Approving the donation of 71 dictionaries to United Elementary School’s third-grade students from the Indiana Rotary Dictionary Project.
• Approving the donation of the book “From Seed to Plant” from the Indiana County Farm Bureau to the elementary school library.
• Approving the Career Readiness PA Chapter 339 School Counseling Plan.
• Approving an activity request from John Sokol, Luke Hamilton and Lorraine Allman to attend the May 26 senior class trip to Cedar Point, in Sandusky, Ohio, with eligible students, at a cost of $150. Approximately 35 students will attend.
• Approving the three-year audit engagement letter with Kotzan CPA & Associates P.C. to perform audits of the district’s financial statements as well as other necessary procedures to express an opinion on the district’s financial statements and prepare the district’s annual financial report, data collection form and abridged newspaper report.
• Approving the letter of agreement by and between The Meadows Psychiatric Center/Universal Community Behavior Health and the school district to provide educational services to individuals assigned to the United School District and the Meadows Psychiatric Center at the rate of $70 per day for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
• Adopting the ECRI, Center on Teaching and Learning University of Oregon curriculum materials for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of $9,737 covered by ARP ESSER grant money.
• Adopting curriculum subscriptions for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, covered by ARP ESSER grant money: Harris School Solutions Agreement (EdInsight Instructional Management System), $27,563.64; Benchmark Education Company, $16,456; Achieve3000, $9,852.70; Freckle, Renaissance, $13,200; and IXL Learning, $18,451.
• Accepting the resignation of Amy Shellhammer from her position of high school social studies teacher after 26 years with the district.
• Accepting Louis McElwee for the supplemental position of weight room supervisor for the 2022-23 school year for $397.95 in extra pay.
• Accepting Ryan Steiner for the supplemental position of assistant track coach for the 2022-23 school year for $2,140.93 in extra pay.