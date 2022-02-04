Directors at United School District approved another revision to the school’s health and safety plan to update the section regarding contact tracing.
At a special board meeting Tuesday, directors approved changes to Section E — contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine, in collaboration with the state and local health departments.
The language, provided by Superintendent Barbara Parkins ahead of the meeting, now reads that “direct school-related contacts, regardless of vaccination or masking status may remain in the classroom environment if they are asymptomatic (showing no symptoms); wear a mask for 10 days after their last date of exposure; self-monitor, or parent-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19; and isolate and get tested if experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19.”
Also, “staff and students in close contact situations are encouraged to test at local healthcare sites, to be aware of their own health status, and act according to those results.”
Regarding extracurricular activities, “asymptomatic contacts may continue to participate in extracurricular activities if they wear a mask when able (transportation, locker rooms, sidelines and anytime the mask will not interfere with breathing or create a safety hazard).”
Those who are symptomatic and who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate/quarantine for five days followed by five additional days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting others, the updated language reads.
If any staff or student is required to quarantine by directive of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Department of Health or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they will not be permitted in the classroom environment or involved in extracurricular activities until the requirement is lifted.