The United School District board of directors responded to embezzlement rumors surrounding the district’s marching band booster group at a regular board meeting Tuesday.
United informed parents and students Monday that music students will be unable to attend a March 30 field trip to Disney World that the district holds every four years. Acting Superintendent Charles Koren said the district is working closely with law enforcement to investigate the rumor that someone embezzled money from the district’s marching band booster group. Since the rumors, all music booster fundraising efforts have been suspended.
“We’re exploring all of the rumors, gathering information,” Koren said, “and even though yes, there was a suspension of fundraising activities with the group, we’re working with all authorities, all authorities, so that they can investigate and do their job.”
Koren declined to state what authorities United is working with but said they were law enforcement. Koren explained that it’s not up to the district to press charges against the individual accused of embezzlement and that law enforcement will have to determine whether charges are necessary.
Christy Normand, whose son is a senior in United’s marching band and was supposed to attend the trip to Disney World, spoke out during the public comment portion of the meeting to discuss potential remedies.
“For the last four years, our students have fundraised, earned money and have been begging people to collect (funds) to help them make this trip, just to be told last minute, ‘I’m sorry, you can’t go,’” Normand said. “My son’s a senior, so he loses out on all of this. He’s not the only one. ... so we need to seek alternative routes, or if the school board would be willing to budget some money around. This is no fault of the students.”
Koren said the district will continue to look into possible remedies along with the band director to see whether the district can still send students to Disney World, but as of now, the trip is canceled.
“I believe that the school ... and the band leadership would be interested in exploring all potential opportunities so the students can still have an experience that they were planning,” Koren said. “If I were a parent who had a student going, I would also be disappointed and seek all avenues that would be open to us.”
Koren said it’s impossible for him to know how much could have been taken from the booster organization, as its finances and governance are run by members of each particular booster group.
Also Tuesday, the board unanimously accepted the resignation of United Superintendent Teresa Young, who was approved as superintendent during a June 7, 2022, regular board meeting.
Young, who served as superintendent at Keystone School District, in Clarion County, prior to coming to United, resigned due to “an unexpected and tragic life event,” according to a letter she sent to the board.
“An unexpected and tragic life event has occurred in my personal life that has caused me to re-evaluate my priorities in regards to my career, family and future,” the letter said. “I would like to thank all of you for giving me the opportunity to serve the district, and I have no doubt that the district will continue to provide exceptional educational opportunities to the students within the United community.”
Board President Eric Matava said the board regrets having to see her go but understands her reasons and wishes her the best.
“We’re thankful to have had the opportunity to work with (Teresa) Young,” Matava said. “We were immediately impressed with her energy, her expertise and her passion for education, and we truly regret that her tenure at United is ending in this manner. However, at the same time, we completely understand and respect her decision, and of course we wish her all the best.”
Matava said moving forward, the board’s primary focus will be finding the next superintendent for United School District.