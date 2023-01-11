United-School-sign.jpg
TOM PEEL

The United School District board of directors responded to embezzlement rumors surrounding the district’s marching band booster group at a regular board meeting Tuesday.

United informed parents and students Monday that music students will be unable to attend a March 30 field trip to Disney World that the district holds every four years. Acting Superintendent Charles Koren said the district is working closely with law enforcement to investigate the rumor that someone embezzled money from the district’s marching band booster group. Since the rumors, all music booster fundraising efforts have been suspended.