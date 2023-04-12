The United School District board of directors on Tuesday announced the district’s acting superintendent, Charles Koren, will step down Friday following the board’s approval of a new, permanent superintendent during a special voting meeting last month.
The United school board hired Windber Area School District acting superintendent Richard Lucas as United’s new permanent superintendent during a special voting meeting Wednesday, March 22. United School Board President Eric Matava said Lucas will begin his new position Monday, April 17.
Koren is stepping down after serving as a substitute/temporary superintendent since November 2022. The board appointed Koren as a substitute superintendent to fill in for former United superintendent Teresa Young while she was on an approved leave of absence.
After Young resigned in June 2022 due to “an unexpected and tragic life event,” however, Koren became United’s acting superintendent, and the school board made finding a new, permanent superintendent the district’s primary focus.
“On behalf of the board, I think we’re all very appreciative of (Koren) stepping in (during) a time of need,” Matava said. “He really was very flexible and generous with his time in helping out the district over the last few months.”
Koren came into the superintendent role amidst embezzlement allegations related to $50,000 in missing United music booster funds that were meant to go toward a marching band field trip in Florida.
Last month, Pennsylvania state police at Troop A, Indiana, arrested and charged the former music booster club treasurer, Lara Lee Brown, 55, of New Florence, for stealing the funds.
Koren and the district worked closely with law enforcement to assist with their investigation, as well as with other school districts, to help United marching band students attend the Florida field trip for which they had fundraised.
“We kept (Koren) busy,” Matava said. “He did a great job jumping right in, and he really took the lead and helped us through a variety of day-to-day matters and some of the things that popped up along the way. ... He hit the ground running and really made an effort to get to know everybody in the district and became a part of the United Lion community pretty quickly.”
In other news Tuesday, the United school board unanimously passed a number of motions, including:
• Appointing Rebecca McCauley, Jessica Riffer and Tausha Clark as elementary volunteers for the 2022-23 school year;
• Recognizing the United Track Boosters organization;
• Setting the Class of 2023 graduation date for June 1;
• Adopting the 2023-24 school calendar;
• Adopting textbooks for the 2023-24 school year, including: Common Core (CC) “Algebra 1” with CalcChat and CalcView at a cost of $21,795; CC “Geometry” with CalcChat and CalcView at a cost of $7,215; CC “Algebra 2” with CalcChat and CalcView at a cost of $9,080; “PreCalculus with Limits” at a cost of $8,387.50; “Calculus for AP” at a cost of $1,028.75; CC “Big Ideas Math: Modeling Real Life” at a cost of $29,762, paid for through ESSER grant funds; McGraw Hill “Elementary Statistics” by Allan Bluman at a cost of $8,931; and SkyOP LLC’s drone materials, drones, program materials, simulators and teacher training at a cost of $11,555;
• Contracting with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 to provide emotional support services from July 1 through June 30, 2024, at a fee not to exceed $112,640;
• Approving a two-year contract with NovaCare Rehabilitation for athletic training services at the cost of $49,000 for the 2023-24 academic year and at the cost of $51,500 for the 2024-25 academic year;
• Approving the 2023-24 school year Indiana County Technology Center budget of $7,271,271, with United’s member share in the amount of $490,719;
• Appointing Marie Buggey as a home-bound instructor for a third grade school student at a rate of $42 per hour for so long as such services are required during the 2022-23 school year and for the time and duration as determined by the district;
• Accepting the resignation due to retirement of Mary Jo Mytrysak from her position of elementary aide after 20 years of serving the district;
• Accepting the resignation due to retirement of Donna Mack from her position of high school aide after 23 years of serving the district.