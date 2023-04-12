United-School-sign.jpg
TOM PEEL

The United School District board of directors on Tuesday announced the district’s acting superintendent, Charles Koren, will step down Friday following the board’s approval of a new, permanent superintendent during a special voting meeting last month.

The United school board hired Windber Area School District acting superintendent Richard Lucas as United’s new permanent superintendent during a special voting meeting Wednesday, March 22. United School Board President Eric Matava said Lucas will begin his new position Monday, April 17.