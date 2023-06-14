united school district sign

The United School District board of directors on Tuesday unanimously approved the district’s 2023-24 final budget in the amount of $23,485,841 with no tax increase.

The budget includes $23,566,761 in revenues and $23,485,841 in expenditures, resulting in an $80,920 budgetary surplus. The millage rate will remain the same at 11.156 mills, with no tax increase for the seventh consecutive year. Board members Aaron Conway and James McCloskey were absent from the meeting and did not vote.