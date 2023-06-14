The United School District board of directors on Tuesday unanimously approved the district’s 2023-24 final budget in the amount of $23,485,841 with no tax increase.
The budget includes $23,566,761 in revenues and $23,485,841 in expenditures, resulting in an $80,920 budgetary surplus. The millage rate will remain the same at 11.156 mills, with no tax increase for the seventh consecutive year. Board members Aaron Conway and James McCloskey were absent from the meeting and did not vote.
The district’s preliminary budget had a $267,722 deficit, but the district was able to turn that deficit into a surplus due to Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed state budget, which provides an increase in basic and special education funding to school districts across the Commonwealth.
“It looks like we received additional basic education allocations and special education allocations that moved our budget deficit to an actual surplus,” said board member Hunter Overdorff. “I’m looking forward to seeing that come to fruition here over the next fiscal year.”
Board President Eric Matava said although Shapiro’s proposed state budget has not yet been finalized, the district uses projected funding for budgeting purposes.
“It looks like there’s no pushback from the House Appropriation or Senate Appropriation committees,” Overdorff said. “They seem very supportive of Governor Shapiro’s additional request for basic education and special education funding, so it looks like we’ll get that in the final state budget.”
Also Tuesday, the board unanimously approved the collective bargaining agreement between United School District and the United Education Support Professionals Association/PSEA/NEA for a term of four years, beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2027.
The collective bargaining agreement includes a 4.9 percent pay increase over the next four years, according to board Vice President Dan Henning.
“I would like to thank the United Education Support Staff Association’s bargaining team for working with us in reaching a fair and responsible four-year contract,” Henning said. “The increases in the contract are reasonable and allow United support staff to be compensated in a competitive manner with those of other Indiana County school districts.”
In other news Tuesday, the United school board passed a variety of motions, including:
• Approving (6-1) Board Policy No. 221: Dress and Grooming, with Overdorff voting against the motion.
“That policy would allow the school district to institute uniforms,” Overdorff said, “and my biggest concern would be the cost of those uniforms. Who’s paying for those, and how (many) of those uniforms are being purchased? (Would that be) from the tax-payers directly for the district or the parents who have children in the district? So, that was my reason for a no-vote.”
• Adopting textbooks for the 2023-24 school year, which include: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s “Intro Reading” for grades K-2, volume 2, at $99,853.40; McGraw Hill’s “Reading Wonders” for grades 3-5 at $88,071.62 and “Connect Math Concepts” for K-6 learning support at $10,400.52; Cengage’s “Big Ideas Math: Modeling Real Life (2022)” for grades K-6 at $55,776; and ECRI’s “Enhanced Core Reading Instruction” at $15,998.
• Purchasing a worker’s compensation package policy issued by UPMC and the Reschini Group at the cost of $33,098 for the period of July 1 through June 30, 2024.
• Approving the contract with Music Theatre International for the production of “Newsies” to be performed live by the United High School from Nov. 16 thru Nov. 19 (four shows) at a total cost to the District of $2,095.
• Accepting the resignation, due to retirement, with regret, of Lorraine Allman from her position of librarian, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year, after 30 years of service with the district.
• Approving (6-1) the reassignment of Kristi Hoffman from the current assignment of elementary/high school music teacher to elementary music teacher only, effective at the start of the 2023-24 school year, with board member Shaun McGinnis voting against the motion.
• Approving (6-1) the reassignment of Marc Nelson from the current assignment of elementary music teacher to the position of elementary and high school music teacher, effective at the start of the 2023-24 school year, with McGinnis voting against the motion.
• Hiring Gary Simmons as varsity girls’ soccer assistant coach for the 2023-24 school year, at a salary of $2,129.33.
• Hiring Kylee Rodkey as assistant varsity volleyball coach for the 2023-24 school year at a salary that is to be determined.
• Hiring Cullen Stokes as K-12 assistant principal at the annual salary of $89,000, effective July 1.
• Hiring Dana Coiner as an elementary teacher at an annual salary of $53,096.
• Hiring Luke Means as the junior high assistant football coach for the 2023-24 school year at a salary that is to be determined.
