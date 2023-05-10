united school district sign

The United School District board of directors on Tuesday approved the district’s 2023-24 preliminary budget, 6-1, with no tax increase.

The budget includes $23,478,471 in expenditures and $23,210,749 in revenues, resulting in a $267,722 budgetary deficit. The millage rate will remain at 11.156 mills, with no tax increase projected for the seventh consecutive year.