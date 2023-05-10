The United School District board of directors on Tuesday approved the district’s 2023-24 preliminary budget, 6-1, with no tax increase.
The budget includes $23,478,471 in expenditures and $23,210,749 in revenues, resulting in a $267,722 budgetary deficit. The millage rate will remain at 11.156 mills, with no tax increase projected for the seventh consecutive year.
Board member Hunter Overdorff was the lone dissenter in Tuesday’s preliminary budget vote, which he said was due to the budget’s deficit.
“It contained a quarter-of-a-million-dollar deficit,” Overdorff said. “If (that’s) the worst-case scenario, I would feel that would be irreparable to (the) financial course we’re on right now, especially with the shrinking of taxable assets here and with the concern about power plants in our area, particularly the Conemaugh Generating Station.”
In a district statement addressing the preliminary budget, Board President Eric Matava said the deficit was a result of preparing for the worst-case scenario.
“The preliminary budget reflects a projected deficit of $267,722,” Matava said. “This is not uncommon, as budgets are designed to prepare for the worst-case scenario. However, based on our experience in prior fiscal years, we expect we will be able to eliminate this deficit with little or no transfer from our reserve fund.”
Matava said he expects the district’s operating expenses won’t be as much as what’s projected in the budget. Additionally, he said if the state provides the district more funding for the 2023-24 school year, that funding may eliminate the deficit.
“(The preliminary budget) assumes there would be no increase in the funding we’re getting from the state,” Matava said. “We don’t know this, but it’s likely we may get an increase in funding. In that case, that can eliminate that deficit as well.”
Matava said he wanted to thank all the board members who participated in the budget process to come up with the preliminary budget.
“Our ability to maintain our current tax rate while many other districts have had to raise taxes is the result of many collective hours of hard work and planning on the part of our staff, administration and board members to ensure the district’s resources are being managed in a responsible and efficient manner,” Matava said.
Also Tuesday, in a 6-1 vote with Overdorff being the only dissenter, the United school board approved entering into an attorney-client fee contract with Frantz Law Group, of San Diego, Calif., and Dillon McCandless King Coulter and Graham, of Butler, for a class-action lawsuit targeting a number of social media companies.
The lawsuit, which has been joined by a variety of school districts in Pennsylvania and across the nation, targets social media companies such as Meta (Facebook), TikTok, YouTube, etc. for exacerbating a mental health crisis among U.S. youths.
United superintendent Richard Lucas said the district entered the lawsuit to reap potential monetary damages without risking any monetary loss to the district.
“There’s a limited liability or loss on the school district’s end (because) there’s no attorney fees to us,” Lucas said. “(Any fees) would come from the settlement agreement that would come out of the lawsuit itself.
“So, we’re just joining into the class action lawsuit with no real risk to the school district, simply the potential for reward.”
The attorney-client fee contract provides for a contingent fee of 25 percent of any money the district may recover. Litigation expenses will be funded by Frantz Law Group and deducted from any recovery, and the district will not be responsible for any fee of cost reimbursement in the event there is no recovery.
Lucas said if United is awarded damages, that money will be placed in the district’s general fund and used to support students.
In other news Tuesday, the board unanimously passed a number of motions, including:
• Recognizing two booster organizations: the United Varsity Girls Softball Boosters and the United Valley Football Boosters;
• Approving elementary volunteers for the 2022-23 school year: Kelly Gajewski and Donna McAdams;
• Approving the cooperative arrangement for United School District to participate in athletics with Central Cambria for girls’ soccer;
• Electing James Fry as board treasurer for the 2023-24 school year commencing July 1, and ending June 30, 2024, and to approve the Treasurer’s bond in the amount of $25,000 and Liberty Mutual as the corporate surety;
• Appointing Matava and Overdorff as voting delegates to participate in the PSBA 2023 Delegate Assembly;
• Adopting of PATHS Preschool/Kindergarten Classroom Implementation Package in the amount of $1,778 (ESSER Grant funded) for the 2023-24 school year;
• Authorizing up to three United to attend Penns Manor Area High School during the 2023-24 school year to participate in the Penns Manor Area School District’s vocational agriculture program at a tuition cost to United of $8,666 per student;
• Approving the agreement with Citizens’ Ambulance to provide ambulance services for the school district’s students, staff and visitors while on school premises or while participating in school functions or activities at a cost of $3,650 for the 2023-24 school year;
• Approving the agreement between Cameo Physical and Occupational Therapy and United to provide physical and occupational therapy rehabilitation services to United students identified as requiring such services at a rate of $60 per hour for the period of Aug. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024;
• Acknowledging the receipt of $4,000 by CVS Health (Aetna Better Health Kids) toward the United School District Band Boosters;
• Appointing Dr. Matthew N. Klain, MD, PC, as the school district physician for the 2023-24 school year at a salary of $8,000;
• Appointing Dr. Michael Garver as the school district dentist for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of $2 per examination;
• Accepting the resignation, with regret, of Patricia Berezansky from her position of director of education after 31 years of service with the district.
