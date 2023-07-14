The United School District Board of Directors accepted the resignation of board member Donald Bowers Jr. on Wednesday and appointed a new board member to fill the vacant seat left by Bowers.
Board President Eric Matava said Bowers, who represented Region 2 encompassing Armagh and East Wheatfield Township, resigned due to family and career commitments.
“We’re really going to miss having him on the board,” Matava said. “His experience as a teacher and administrator was really valuable, and we really benefited from having him on our team.”
Board members approved appointing Wayne Waugh to Bowers’ vacant seat. Waugh will serve through the end of Bowers’ term, which is the first Monday of December, according to Matava.
“(Waugh) seems committed to serving on the board,” Matava said. “He has experience not only as a teacher but as an administrator as well, so we think he’ll bring valuable expertise and perspective to our team.”
Although Waugh’s term ends Dec. 4, he’s running for a four-year term on the United school board in the November election.
In other news Wednesday, the school board passed a number of motions, including:
- Hiring Jamie Kessler as an elementary school physical education teacher at a salary of $54,096
- Hiring Joshua James to the supplemental position of head junior high football coach for the 2023-24 school year
- Transferring Zachary Faith from his position of elementary physical education teacher to high school physical education teacher, starting in the 2023-24 school year
- Approving the supplemental K-12 voluntary student accident insurance policy for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of $17,795
- Approving the agreement with Xerox Financial Services to lease 10 Xerox B305/DNI printers for faculty shared printing at a monthly cost of $85.91
- Renewing the employee benefits policy with CM Regent Solutions for a two-year term ending June 30, 2025
- Approving the planned service agreement with Johnson Controls Inc. to ensure energy efficiency and operational effectiveness of the controls relating to the district’s HVAC system for a three-year term ending May 31, 2026, at a cost of three annual payments of $14,497
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.