United School District board members on Tuesday approved hiring for a variety of positions for the 2022-23 school year.
Board members approved three teachers to oversee high school after-school detention at a salary of $22 per hour, including Nathan Bevard, John Dunn and Kathy Reasor.
Seven teachers were hired to oversee elementary after-school detention at a salary of $22 per hour, including Kelli Griffith, Ryan Henning, Susan Garaventa, Kristen Fisher, Bre Custer, Kayla Erwin and Toni Draksler.
Seven teachers were chosen to oversee the elementary United Cyber Academy at a salary of $42 per hour, including Kayla Erwin (Kindergarten), Nicole Jones (first grade), Amy Elkin (second grade), Mary Douglas (third grade), Craig Bytner (fourth grade), Ryan Henning (fifth grade) and Dyann Dill (sixth grade). The salary for each individual will be dependent on students enrolled within those identified grade levels.
Six teachers were chosen to oversee the high school cyber academy at a salary of $42 per hour, including John Dunn (English), Becky McLaughlin (health, PE), Brian Manges (biology, general science, earth and space science), Mathew Grata (chemistry), Nathan Bevard (mathematics) and Jerry Matava (social studies).
The salary for each individual will be dependent on students enrolled within identified grade levels.
Five substitute teachers were approved by United’s new superintendent, Teresa Young, including Christina Beiter (elementary K-6), Evan Boyko (physics, general science), Elizabeth Bracken (elementary K-8), Dana Coiner (elementary K-6, mid-level mathematics 6-9) and Amber Stewart (English language arts, reading 7-8).
Young approved two substitute nurses, including Karla Britcher (LPN) and Jacqueline Sabella (RN).
Robin Peters and Chase Bowers were the two substitute custodians approved for the new school year.
Substitute secretaries for the new school year include Katie Benedict and Lara Brown.
Jean Dunn was chosen for the non-athletic community outreach supplemental position of media coordinator for an extra pay of $796.65.
Eleven teachers were chosen for non-athletic curriculum support supplement positions, including:
• Jerry Matava, who will receive $1,994.05 in extra pay for their position as high school social studies department head.
• Lori Gilbert, who will receive $717.06 in extra pay for their position as high school communications department head.
• Jennifer Buchkovich, who will receive $689.21 in extra pay for their position as high school math department head.
• Brian Manges, who will receive $717.05 in extra pay for their position as high school science department head.
• Becky McLaughlin, who will receive $1,070.02 in extra pay for their position as high school specials team leader.
• Marci Beyer, who will receive $783.57 in extra pay for their position as elementary specials team leader.
• Megan Swanson, who will receive $662.44 in extra pay for their position as elementary communications department head.
• Tara Fabbri, who will receive $662.44 in extra pay for their position as elementary and high school special education department head.
• Kathleen Whitcomb, who will receive $717.06 in extra pay for their position as elementary science department head.
• Susan Garaventa, who will receive $836.58 in extra pay for their position as elementary math department head.
• Michelle Dunn, who will receive $689.20 in extra pay for their position as elementary social studies department head.
Michelle Dunn was hired on as a drama director for $1,510.01 in extra pay.
Supplemental Spring Coaches for the new school year include:
• Robert Penrose, who will receive $5,984.70 in extra pay for their position as head boys’ and girls’ track coach.
• Lee Ann Ault, who will receive $2,641.85 in extra pay for their position as assistant track coach.
• Joshua Henning, who will receive $2,019.53 in extra pay for their position as assistant boys’ track coach.
• Laura Susick, who will receive $1,979.88 in extra pay for their position as assistant track coach.
• Tara Oleksa, who will receive $1,941.06 in extra pay for their position as assistant girls’ track coach.
• Scott McCully, who will receive $2,019.58 in extra pay for their position assistant girls’ track coach.
• Douglas McNulty, who will receive $3,089.88 in extra pay for their position as head baseball coach.
• Paul Berezansky, who will receive $2,227.44 in extra pay for their position as assistant baseball coach.
• Dennis Rudnik, who will receive $3,089.89 in extra pay for their position as head softball coach
• Emily Petrowsky, who will receive $2,183.75 in extra pay for their position as assistant softball coach
Supplemental winter coaches for the new school year include:
• Collin Moore, who will receive $3,339.86 in extra pay for their position as assistant varsity girls’ basketball coach.
• Luke Means, who will receive $2,790.39 in extra pay for their position as head junior high girls’ basketball coach.
• Kylee Rodkey, who will receive $2,547.73 in extra pay for their position as assistant junior high girls’ basketball coach.
Dana Coiner was hired on as a long-term substitute for approximately 12 weeks to fill the position’s temporary vacancy.
Margaret Marshall was hired as an elementary school aide at a rate of $9.12 per hour, the starting salary for new employees in the aide position.