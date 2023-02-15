Kotzan CPA and Associates P.C. presented a clean audit report for United School District’s 2021-22 school year during a regular board meeting Tuesday.
The auditors made a “clean sweep,” according to Kotzan CPA and CFE Brenda Pawlowski.
“There were clean audit opinions in all the letters,” Pawlowski said. “No material audit adjustments. No findings.”
United finance director and board secretary Thomas Kalinyak said United’s 2022 fiscal year budget was nearly identical to the district’s 2021 budget. United did see a $1 million increase in federal expenditures, however, due to federal COVID-19 ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) funding.
“Federal expenditures were $2.6 million for fiscal year 2022,” Pawlowski said, “and in fiscal year 2021, they were $1.6 million. So, you can see you have a million-dollar increase just in your federal program expenditures.”
Pawlowski said the audit report had no significant findings, no uncorrected or corrected misstatements, no material adjustments and no disagreements with management.
Board president Eric Matava said the audit came out as expected and thanked Kalinyak for his help with the report.
“We have had several years getting a clean audit,” Matava said. “Thanks to Tom and his team for another clean audit this year. Oftentimes, we take that for granted, but it’s really important, and I think it’s a testament to our finance team that we’ve had several years of clean audits.”
Also Tuesday, the United school board unanimously approved $9,360 in donations to go toward the district’s band boosters. Acting superintendent Charles Koren said all those donations will be used for the April 10-15 high school marching band trip at Disney World.
This news comes after all the money from the district’s band boosters went missing in early January, an ongoing investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, Troop A, Indiana. The missing money would have prevented students from attending the Disney World trip, but a week after United officials told parents and students the trip would be canceled, Penns Manor Area School District invited United students to travel along with their band.
Koren and Matava said the district is actively working on measures to prevent the future loss of booster organization money.
In other news Tuesday, the United school board approved a number of motions, including:
• The revised student clubs and organization budgetary outline for United’s 2022-23 junior class prom
• Kerry Stewart as a high school volunteer for the 2022-23 school year
• The repeal of Board Policy No. 808.2, which outlines student eligibility for the district’s free/reduced-price meals and free milk program. Policy 808.2 was repealed because its language was included in Board Policy No. 802, making 808.2 redundant, according to board vice president Dan Henning.
• A request from Julie Mains, on behalf of PA Blue Thunder Basketball, to use the elementary or high school gymnasium for basketball practice from 6 to 9 p.m., Feb. 20 to June 1. Dates and times to be scheduled at the principal’s discretion.
• An activity request from Patricia Berezansky to attend the 2023 PreK Counts Grantee Conference from March 8 to 9 at the Kalahari Resort, Pocono Mountains, at a cost of $714.71.
• An activity requests from John Dunn, Robert Penrose, John Sokol, Lorraine Allman, Luke Hamilton, Farrah Thompson, Jill Shinsky and the school nurse substitute to attend the Washington, D.C., field trip with eligible students from grades 8 and 11 on May 11 at no cost to the district. Approximately 80 students will attend.
• An activity request from Acey Gongaware to attend the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Region 2 Chorus Festival from Feb. 22 to 23 at Meadville Area Senior High School, with eligible students, at a cost of $1,481.98. Approximately three students may attend.
• A revised activity request from Luke Hamilton and John Sokol to attend the Walt Disney World student performance from April 10 to 15 in Orlando, Fla., with eligible students, at no cost to the district. Approximately 47 students may attend.
• Authorizing the finance director to bid on athletic equipment/supplies, janitorial supplies and general and art supplies.
• The submission of delinquent per capita taxes to Berkheimer Associates for collection.
• The School Annual by Jostens Inc. yearbook agreement for the 2022-23 elementary yearbook at an estimated base price of $4,375.
• A resolution to participate in the ARIN IU #28 cooperative purchasing program for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
• The ARIN Intermediate Unit general operating budget for the 2023-24 school year in the amount of $3,414,949, with the share of United School District being $34,593.
• The livestreaming and video capture license with Playscripts and the license agreement for “Spy School” by Don Zolidis, with Playscripts, to be performed by the United High School from March 17-19 at a total cost to the district of $974.89.
• The Pregnant and Parenting Teen — Education Leading to Employment and Career Training (PPT ELECT) program with ARIN in the amount of $900.
• The rental agreement with Charles H. Stewart for stage backdrops for the high school musical in the amount of $900.
• To purchase a commercial insurance policy package (not including worker’s compensation) policies issued by CM Regent Insurance Company at a cost of $46,613 for the period of March 1, 2023, through March 1, 2024.
The board also approved a number of Fall supplemental positions for the 2023-24 school year. Salaries for these positions will be determined by the board at a later date:
• Kevin Marabito as head football coach
• Sean Mack as assistant football coach
• Richard Hixson as assistant varsity football coach
• Robert Penrose as cross country boys/girls coach
• Tara Oleksa as cross country boys/girls assistant coach
• Lyda McAdoo as varsity volleyball coach
• Zachary Faith as junior high girls volleyball coach
• Alyssa Faith as junior high girls assistant volleyball coach
• Christopher Wirick as varsity boys/girls soccer coach
• Logan Lichtenfels as assistant varsity boys/girls soccer coach
The board also approved a number of security guard positions, including:
• Designating Thomas Carrick as the school security guard officer in charge effective Feb. 15 with a $1 per hour pay increase
• Hiring John Fisanich as a part-time school security guard for the 2022-23 school year at a rate of $21 per hour, with no benefits. The board also authorized Fisanich to carry a firearm while on school property. Fisanich graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and had been employed as a State Trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police and separated from service in good standing
• Hiring Brian Carpenter as a part-time school security guard for the 2022-23 school year at a rate of $21 per hour, with no benefits. The board also authorized Carpenter to carry a firearm while on school property. Carpenter graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and had been employed as a State Trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police and separated from service in good standing.