Eric Matava and Dan Henning retained their positions as board president and vice president, respectively, of the United school board during a reorganization meeting Tuesday.
Each were re-elected by their fellow board members to the posts, which last one year.
Matava and Shaun McGinnis were sworn in as re-elected members, and three new members joined the board Tuesday: Aaron Conway, James McCloskey and Mark Somers, who replace Tommey Heming, Andrew McConville and Gary Arblaster.
Meeting days and times will remain the same: executive sessions, 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month; work sessions, 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month; and regular board meetings, 7:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month.
All meetings are held in the high school boardroom.