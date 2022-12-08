The United School District board of directors held its yearly reorganization meeting Tuesday to elect the board’s president, vice president, legislative chairperson and board policy chairperson as well as to determine board policy going into the 2023 calendar year.
Board member Donald Bowers Jr. was elected temporary board president to conduct the presidential election portion of the reorganization meeting. Board treasurer James Fry was absent from the meeting.
Eric Matava was unanimously re-elected as board president for a term of one year. After getting re-elected, Matava took over and conducted the rest of the meeting.
Dan Henning was unanimously re-elected as board vice president for a term of one year. Henning was also unanimously elected to serve as the board policy chairperson as an ad-hoc position. As policy chairperson, Henning will review board policy updates.
Board member Hunter Overdorff was unanimously elected as United’s legislative chairperson for a term of one year.
”(The legislative chairperson) is responsible for providing monthly updates to the board on various legislative efforts that may be relevant to education,” Matava said.
Board members unanimously approved various other items during the reorganization meeting, too, including board parliamentary procedure as well as the time, date and place of regular board meetings, work session meetings and executive sessions.
The board approved to continue using “Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised” as its rules of parliamentary procedure. The time, date and place of United’s regular board meetings will remain 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in the junior/senior high school board room.
The time date and place of regularly scheduled work session meetings will remain 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in the junior/senior high board room. The time date and place of regularly scheduled executive sessions will remain 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in the junior/senior high board room.
”We’re looking forward to continue working with a phenomenal board of directors,” Matava said. “We all feel very privileged to be part of the United family.”
In other news Tuesday, the United school board recognized three students who placed as the top three finalists in the New Florence VFW Post 7622 Patriot’s Pen writing competition. This is the second year Post 7622 sponsored the contest.
”The Patriot’s Pen competition is a VFW-sponsored youth essay competition that gives students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme,” according to the VFW website describing the competition. “This year’s theme was ‘My Pledge to Our Veterans.’”
Alexis Long, grade 7, placed first in the essay competition; Gabriella Esposito, grade 7, placed second; and Sophie Mack, grade 6, placed third. All three essays will move on to the regional level.
The local VFW Post held an awards ceremony Sunday, Dec. 4, acknowledging the three students for their essays. The students’ families attended the ceremony as well.