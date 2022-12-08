United-School-sign.jpg
TOM PEEL

The United School District board of directors held its yearly reorganization meeting Tuesday to elect the board’s president, vice president, legislative chairperson and board policy chairperson as well as to determine board policy going into the 2023 calendar year.

Board member Donald Bowers Jr. was elected temporary board president to conduct the presidential election portion of the reorganization meeting. Board treasurer James Fry was absent from the meeting.