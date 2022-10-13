EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Directors of the United School District board on Tuesday approved the resignation of the district’s game manager from the supplemental position.
Board members accepted the resignation of Nathan Bevard, effective immediately, and appointed Robert Penrose to the position for 2022-23. Directors Donald Bowers, Hunter Overdorff and Jim McCloskey were absent from the meeting.
The game manager “provides assistance to the athletic director and attends games and performs other duties that would normally be performed by the athletic director when the athletic director is not available for a particular game or event,” board President Eric Matava said by email Wednesday.
The board also hired four aides, Brianna Cramer-Nagle, Samantha Morris, Jenny Ressler and Melissa Debnar, with initial placement at the elementary school and compensation of $9.12 per hour. It also accepted the resignation, with regret, due to retirement, of Virginia Somers from her position of elementary aide, effective Oct. 1. Somers had served the district for 23 years.
In other business Tuesday, the directors voted to approve:
• Activity requests from Teresa Young to attend the Pennsylvania School Board Association 2022 School Leadership Conference at the Kalahari Resort, Pocono Mountains, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, at a cost of $1,116.89; and from Patricia Berezansky to attend the 2023 Pennsylvania Department of Education Data Summit Conference in Hershey from March 26 to 28 at a cost of $900.78.
• James Thompson as tech assistant for musical, $552.03; Gary Simmons as assistant junior high boys’ basketball coach, $2,497.77; and Zachary Faith as assistant junior high wrestling coach, $2,497.77.
• The amendment to the PA-ETEP agreement to include additional EduLink modules and/or licenses to the software currently licensed to the district in the amount of $2,829.
• The dual enrollment agreement between the district and Mount Aloysius for the 2022-23 school year. The students enrolled in the program agree to pay the $65 per credit. There is no registration fee. Tuition will continue to be paid directly to the college by the high school student.
• The hiring of Christina Beiter as a long-term substitute to fill the temporary vacancy in the position held by a pre-K teacher, who is on an approved leave of absence without pay, beginning approximately Nov. 29 for a period of 12 weeks or less as determined by the return to work date of date of the pre-K teacher.
• The donation of $250 to the Robotics Club from the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Tooling & Machining Association Foundation.
• The donation of school supplies from CJL Engineering for the elementary school for the Teacher Tool Box Program.
• Gregory Mytrysak, Darlene Sexton and Mary Jane Short as retired substitute teachers for the school year.
• Skyler Branton as a substitute for grades pre-K through 4 and Shannon Richards as a substitute for English 7-12.
• The resignation of Brianna Adkins from her supplemental position of musical choreographer, effective immediately.
• Michael Bowers, Wendy Lute and Rebecca Nelson as van drivers for the school year.
• Requesting proposals for the replacement of the high school auditorium entrance outside doors and for replacement lighting in the high school auditorium.