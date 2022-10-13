United-School-sign.jpg
TOM PEEL

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Directors of the United School District board on Tuesday approved the resignation of the district’s game manager from the supplemental position.

Board members accepted the resignation of Nathan Bevard, effective immediately, and appointed Robert Penrose to the position for 2022-23. Directors Donald Bowers, Hunter Overdorff and Jim McCloskey were absent from the meeting.