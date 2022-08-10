United School District board members on Tuesday unanimously approved hiring Zachary Faith as an elementary health and physical instruction teacher at a yearly salary of $51,482 for the 2022-23 school year.
The elementary position opened up in mid-May after the previous physical instruction teacher, Justin Henning, was appointed to a new position as K-12 assistant principal.
“Our previous elementary PE teacher assumed the position of assistant principal for both (schools), so this is to fill the vacancy from that position,” said board president Eric Matava. “We were impressed with (Faith’s) experience and his responses, his passion for the kids and teaching. So, we’re excited to welcome him to the United team.”
Matava said the board finished the second round of interviews for the position and chose to hire Faith just prior to the board meeting Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, board members unanimously approved executing a vacation release form the district submitted to PennDOT, which would return one acre of land PennDOT had acquired for road maintenance to the district.
Matava said PennDOT had completed the road project and no longer needed the portion of land along Route 56.
“Whenever they redid the road out here by the district, they had taken that property for that project,” Matava said, “and now they no longer need that section of property, so they’re returning it to the district.”
Matava said the piece of land “right off the shoulder of the road” is relatively small, and the district does not have plans to use the parcel at this time.
In other news, the board passed a number of motions Tuesday to prepare for the 2022-23 school year, including:
• Approving budgetary outlines for the eight-grade class, the senior class and Tri-M
• Recognizing seven booster organizations that may include students who are not members of the district, including United cheerleading boosters, United elementary parent-teacher group boosters, United football boosters, United music boosters, United youth football boosters, United elementary cheerleading boosters and United girls basketball boosters for junior high and varsity
• Approving 13 volunteers for the elementary and high school, pending receipt of proper documentation
• Authorizing the Blacklick Valley athletic director/trainer and the Blacklick Valley team physicians to treat United athletes requiring medical attention at team events
• Approving the high school and elementary faculty handbooks for the new school year
• Approving a professional services agreement from Catapult Learning LLC to provide Title I reading and math instructional services for qualifying students enrolled at St. Bernard’s School and Seeds of Faith in the amount of $2,803
• Approving a memorandum of understanding between the district and Indiana County Head Start to coordinate and provide services for children and families
• Renewing the student accident insurance policy with AG Administrators LLC at an annual premium of $17,795
• Approving the athletic training services agreement with Indiana Rehabilitation Services LLC, doing business as Novacare Rehabilitation, at an amount of $46,500
• Implementing transportation services for after school activities, provided by Tri County Transportation Inc.