United School District currently is seeking applicants for superintendent to succeed Dr. Barbara Parkins, who recently confirmed her resignation the end of the school year.
The successful candidate would assume the responsibilities of the position on or about July 1, according to a job description posted along with the application on the district’s website, www.unitedsd.net.
Directors in April granted Parkins an extension to her employment contract effective through June 30.
“I have been teaching for more than 41 years,” Parkins said in an email Friday. “I started in December 1980 as a substitute immediately after graduation from University of Pittsburgh. I think it’s time.”
Parkins was hired as United’s superintendent in December 2012. Prior to coming to United, she had been employed with the Greater Johnstown School District since 1982.
United’s school board will vote on Parkins’ resignation at a future meeting, she said.