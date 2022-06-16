United middle school student Chase Shetler recently earned second place in the state Stock Market Challenge and first place in the Indiana County Stock Market Challenge competition, in the middle school division, under the leadership of John Dunn.
Chase won a $100 Amazon gift card for being the top middle school student in the area. In addition, Chase was third in the Personal Budgeting Game and was the only ranking middle school student that is completely dominated by high school students.
The prizes for this program are supported by S&T Bank. More information about the 12 different Stock Market and Personal Budget Competitions and online learning can be found at https://www.pen ncfl.org/indianacounty.
S&T Bancorp Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com.
The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy with Brighter Financial Futures provides to all students in grades K -12 in Pennsylvania a world-class, web-based stock simulation platform, personal budgeting game, and curriculum. Students can learn how to trade all year long by using the whole curriculum, courses and more, including two 10-week competitions. The competitions are held in the classroom, by county and statewide. The platform provides lessons, assignments and grading for seamless teacher management. The cutting-edge, real-time stock game is derived from Stock-Trak’s University Platform, which is used in more than 80 percent of the top business schools in the United States.
The council’s mission is to provide K-12 students with economics, personal finance, and entrepreneurship skills that elevate their standard of living, quality of life and professional success. The nonprofit organization is passionate about teaching young people solid financial management and entrepreneurial skills.
The organization’s goal is to be the leader in K-12 financial literacy and entrepreneurship education. For additional information, please contact Alan Dakey, president, at ADa key@PennCFL.org, or Carolyn Shirk, vice president, CShirk@PennCFL.org; call (570) 975-5149 or visit DreamLearnPitch.org or PennCFL.org.