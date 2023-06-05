United Pennsylvania Bee

Mason Krum won United Elementary’s 2023 Third Grade Pennsylvania Bee.

 Submitted photo

United Elementary third-graders participated in their annual Pennsylvania Bee on Wednesday, and after several rounds of competition, Mason Krum was crowned champion.

The runners-up were Scott Naylor, second place; Ada George, third place; Nathaniel Boring, fourth place; Hank Manning, fifth place; and Gwen Burda, sixth place.