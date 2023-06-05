United Elementary third-graders participated in their annual Pennsylvania Bee on Wednesday, and after several rounds of competition, Mason Krum was crowned champion.
The runners-up were Scott Naylor, second place; Ada George, third place; Nathaniel Boring, fourth place; Hank Manning, fifth place; and Gwen Burda, sixth place.
The purpose of the Pennsylvania Bee is to educate students on Pennsylvania geography, history and trivia according to the PA Common Core standards, said third-grade teacher Aimee Erwin. All third-graders participate; this year there were fifty-five students.
For the bee, students are randomly chosen in groups of four, Erwin said. Students compete to make it to the fifth and final round by buzzing in to answer questions; the first student to answer correctly moves on to the next round. There were six students in the final round who battled for the most questions answered correctly.
Mason received a T-shirt for taking first place.
