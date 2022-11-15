Willy Wonka play at United

Pictured, from left, are Zoe Mack as Veruca Salt; Noah Pisarcik as Mike Teavee; Mya Lichtenfels as Violet Beauregarde; Nicholai Sisitki as Augustus Gloop; Hannah Rudnik as Charlie Bucket; and Jared Donelson as Willy Wonka.

 Submitted photo

United High School Drama Club and United Music Department will present “Willy Wonka” this weekend in the high school auditorium.

Take part in a delicious adventure as Charlie Bucket (Hannah Rudnik) visits the mysterious chocolate factory of the eccentric, maniacal, yet lovable Willy Wonka (Jared Donelson). Wonka, eager to retire, stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars; however, four of the five winning children are unbearable brats: Augustus Gloop (Nicholai Sisitki), Veruca Salt (Zoe Mack), Violet Beauregarde (Mya Lichtenfels) and Mike Teavee (Noah Pisarcik).

