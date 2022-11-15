United High School Drama Club and United Music Department will present “Willy Wonka” this weekend in the high school auditorium.
Take part in a delicious adventure as Charlie Bucket (Hannah Rudnik) visits the mysterious chocolate factory of the eccentric, maniacal, yet lovable Willy Wonka (Jared Donelson). Wonka, eager to retire, stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars; however, four of the five winning children are unbearable brats: Augustus Gloop (Nicholai Sisitki), Veruca Salt (Zoe Mack), Violet Beauregarde (Mya Lichtenfels) and Mike Teavee (Noah Pisarcik).
After finding the fifth golden ticket, Bucket, a charming child, and his equally delightful Grandpa Joe (Geno Eritano) join the other four ticket winners and their parents on the mind-bending and life-altering factory tour.
There, the children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory ... or suffer the consequences.
The parents are portrayed by Jonas Mack, Mr. Bucket; Faith Wirick, Mrs. Bucket; Abi Moyer, Mrs. Gloop; Drew Payne, Mr. Salt; Bailey Pisarcik, Mrs. Beauregarde; and Sadye Barner, Ms. Teavee. Supporting cast includes Lucia Niida, Grandma Josephine; Easton Steiner, Grandpa George; Avalon Plummer, Grandma Georgina; Sawyer McGinnis, Phineous Trout; Jesse Sokira, James; Reese Hoffmen, Matilda; and company members Christopher Brilhart, Katya Dishong, Kane Duncan, Ella Espisito, Addison Hill and Keydun Tomalson.
The crew includes Lis Ressler, stage manager; Noah Riffer, assistant stage manager; David Susick, lighting supervisor; Rebecca Dziagwa and Garin Fischer, spotlights; John Michael Dunn, audio supervisor; Ian Friday, digital background supervisor; and Marlee Barner, Collin Brilhart, Alan Boring, Sierra Boring, Teagan Buckles, Hope Fischer, Ethan Howard, Alex Kwisnek, Liz Moyer and Peyton Potts.
The pit orchestra includes Charles Blake, Mya Cook, Sydni Fyock, Gabe Normand, Anna St. Clair, Alex Stewart and Luke Hamilton.
The production staff includes Mrs. Michelle Dunn, director; Mr. Luke Hamilton, director of music; and Mr. Jim Thompson, technical assistant.
“Willy Wonka” is a scrumdiddlyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth. Performances will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children age 4 and younger. Tickets are available at the door, or call (814) 446-5615, ext. 1264, for more information. The high school is located along Route 56 East, Armagh.
All performances are presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, www.MTIShows.com.