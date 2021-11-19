United High School will be “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’’ when students from United Drama Club and Music Department present their “Holly Jolly” production of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, JR.” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
All shows will be held in the United High School auditorium. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Admission is free for children age 4 and younger. For more information call (814) 446-5615, ext. 1264.
Pull up an ice block and lend an ear to a timeless tale of holiday cheer.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, JR.” is based on the animated television special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” adapted from a story by Robert L. May featuring music and lyrics by Johnny Marks. A beloved narrator, Sam the Snowman (played by Cheyenne Doell), tells the story of Rudolph (Jared Donelson), a young reindeer born with a very shiny nose; some might even say it glows. Thinking only “normal” reindeer have a chance to make the elite team pulling Santa’s (Geno Eritano) sleigh, Rudolph’s parents (Sadye Barner and Sawyer McGinnis) encourage their young buck to conceal his blinking beacon.
When Rudolph’s peers and superiors discover his secret, the reindeer is snubbed by his community and excluded from participating in the very reindeer games that train Santa’s sled team. Downcast, Rudolph meets a young Elf named Hermey (Zoe Mack) who doesn’t fit in either. Hermey dreams of someday becoming a dentist instead of working in Santa’s toy shop, which is what everyone expects of him. The two misfits set out on an adventure, find fellowship with Yukon Cornelius (Noah Pisarcik) and other outcasts, and return home to the North Pole just as foul weather threatens to cancel Christmas. Everyone must work together to save Christmas, and they learn that their diversity can save the day.
Other cast and crew members are Ainsley Baird, Marlee Barner, Teagan Buckles, Kane Duncan, Ella Esposito, Addison Hill, Reese Hoffman, Ryan Horner, Mya Lichtenfels, Autumn Korlewitz, Ceda Krouse-Ward, Alexandra Kwisnek, Crystal Mason, Madison McMillan, Aedyn Montgomery, Alyssa Monty, Abi Moyer, Helena Oherrick, Aiden Overly, Bailey Pisarcik, Avalon Plummer, Peyton Potts, Shealynn Ray, Isabella Ressler, Hannah Rudnik, Brooke Sapp, Bryn Sheasley, Nancy Silk, Jesse Sokira, Easton Steiner, Keydun Tomalson, Caly Ward and Faith Wirick.
Stage manager is Lis Ressler. Lighting supervisor is Ian Friday. David Susick, Garin Fischer and Jonas Mack run lights. Audio supervisor is John Michael Dunn, and Noah Riffer is the sound technician. Crew manager is Taylor Hoover. Other crew includes Christopher Brilhart, Jace Brown, Bralin Crusan-Hughes, Rebecca Dziagwa, Dannee Karpik and Amelia Stiffler. Scenery artists are Taylor Bojanac, Pyper Charney, Jaelyn Lichtenfels, Aidan Strong and Mrs. Monica Friday. Make-up artist is Ms. Cheyenne Noel.
The production staff includes Ms. Brianna Adkins, Mrs. Michelle Dunn, Mrs. Acey Gongaware, Mr. Luke Hamilton and Mr. Robert Penrose.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, JR.” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials supplied by Music Theatre International in New York.