United Way of Indiana County is accepting applications for the 2022 Summer Grant Funding.
The opportunity is open to new or existing nonprofit organizations that are looking for financial assistance to help fund a summer program that supports the United Way’s mission of providing health, education, financial stability and basic needs programming for individuals and families in our county.
Funding is now available through the micro-grant program. All local nonprofit, faith-based and governmental organizations designated as 501©3 organizations are invited to apply.
Guidelines and online applications can be found by visiting www.uwindiana county.org/summergrants. The deadline to apply is July 1, 2022, at noon.
United Way of Indiana County awarded eight grants to local nonprofit organizations in the summer of 2021.
These projects provided programs to community members in the areas of education, health or financial assistance.
A wide variety of programs were funded:
• The Community Guidance Center’s Education Material Protection
• The Chevy Chase Community Center’s Food Preservation 101
• Concordia-IRMC VNA’s Hopeful Hearts
• The Arc of Indiana County’s Community Educator/Parent Empowerment Colloquium
• The Alice Paul House’s Economic Justice and Financial Empowerment
• The YMCA’s After School Tutoring
• The Children’s Advisory Council’s Family Nature Palooza-Bug & Forest Animal-OPOLY
• The Indiana Recovery Center’s Capital Assessment and Fundamental Goals of Health, Education, and Financial.
For additional information and previous summer micro-grant recipients, visit the website listed above.