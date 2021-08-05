After a year where COVID didn’t allow for any in-person fundraising events for the United Way of Indiana County, the organization is starting strong for its 2021 campaign season with an in-person “Take Flight to the Future” event at the Jimmy Stewart Airport.
The event will be held at the Innovative Aviation Hangar on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 5:30 p.m. The community is invited with purchase of tickets, available online for $30 at uwindianacounty.org/takeflight.
In addition to food provided by Luigi’s of Clymer and drinks provided by Levity Brewing, there will be music, planes and great entertainment, including a big basket raffle and 50/50.
The event will also feature the annual campaign goal reveal.
With community needs at an all-time high following the pandemic, this year’s campaign co-chairs, Amanda Augustine and Annie Rizzo, are hoping for a greatly successful start to the campaign.
“This is a really important time for the United Way and for our community,” said co-chairwoman Augustine. “Everyone came together so wonderfully in 2020 to show their support, and now we can build off that momentum as we work to respond to even greater needs in our community.”
The staff at the United Way never slowed operations during COVID, and in fact played a critical role in brokering emergency relief funding and assisting with the school lunch program to help feed children whose education was disrupted during the pandemic. These special programs were in addition to the funding the United Way annually allocates with campaign proceeds.
“The generous response from the community in 2020 let us provide funding for more than a dozen programs through our local partner agencies,” said Jane Lockard, United Way executive director.
“We were especially proud of our partnerships with these groups and the important opportunities they provide for everything from drug and alcohol prevention to child development to feeding the underprivileged. Their work is at the heart of our commitment to community impact.”
The agencies that recently received United Way funding included accessAbilities, Alice Paul House, American Red Cross, Camp Orenda, Catholic Charities, Chevy Chase Community Center, Girl Scouts, Indiana County Child Day Care, Indiana County Head Start, Laurel Highlands BSA, Lifesteps, The Salvation Army, The Open Door and VNA.
Given all of the learnings of the 2020 campaign, there will be some hybrid components that the United Way is excited to continue, including a virtual basket raffle, which will be available through the Aug. 26 event but will open online for chances to win starting Aug. 12. The Aug. 26 kickoff event will also broadcast by Facebook Live for those who are unable to attend in person.
“We think this year’s hybrid approach to our kickoff event can make it bigger and better than ever,” co-chair Rizzo said. “We can’t thank the Jimmy Stewart Airport enough for letting us host such an important event at their Innovative Aviation Hangar.”
With the help of its many sponsors, community partners and donors, the United Way is confidently starting its 90th year with all eyes on the future, and thanks to the many technology payment solutions that the organization introduced for virtual contributions in 2020, donors can make gifts in a variety of ways including Venmo, Paypal, through the United Way website (uwindianacounty.org), calling the office at (724) 463-0277 or mailing or dropping off a payment at 655 Church St., #114, Indiana, PA 15701.