More than 50 volunteers set out to work in Getty Heights Park in White Township on Monday to celebrate United Way’s Day of Caring, where they are expected to spruce up the park and plant new trees to brighten up a community staple over the next two days.

It has been 19 years since the United Way organized an event like this and Executive Director Angela Jackson saw this as an opportunity to reinvent how the nonprofit organization approached the event.