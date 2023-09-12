More than 50 volunteers set out to work in Getty Heights Park in White Township on Monday to celebrate United Way’s Day of Caring, where they are expected to spruce up the park and plant new trees to brighten up a community staple over the next two days.
It has been 19 years since the United Way organized an event like this and Executive Director Angela Jackson saw this as an opportunity to reinvent how the nonprofit organization approached the event.
“We had a few people from First Commonwealth Bank and S&T Bank reach out to us and ask if there were any volunteer activities in our community,” she said. “They were outsourcing some of their volunteers to other communities to participate in their Day of Caring and they were really interested in bringing it back home.
“I think it was an opportunity to rethink and rebuild it and also to provide the people who live and work here those very same opportunities to volunteer.”
Jackson also reflected on the significance of the day they began, where the nation remembers the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.
“It’s nice to see that people across the nation are turning something so tragic and somber into something that can be positive, so it’s nice to see that we, even in this community on Sept. 11, have the chance to give back to each other.”
Volunteers from First Commonwealth Bank, S&T Bank, Marion Center Bank and Indiana Area High School will take shifts in the morning and afternoon pressure washing the equipment, benches and pathways and will end on Wednesday by planting native hardwood trees.
Ryan Shaffer, White Township’s recreation director, is thankful the organization reached out to help, as the township manages approximately 400 acres of park property, which includes Getty Heights, Kennedy King, the Fourth Ward park and White’s Woods.
“As a township, we’re excited that there are community groups and organizations that reach out to us for these types of things,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know how wide our footprint is.”
Jackson was thankful that the township allowed United Way to utilize this location for its reintroduction of the Day of Caring as the organization’s “Born Learning” trail is located in the park, which was meant to teach kids to engage with the environment, spark their imaginations and give something both child and parent can enjoy together.
“(The trail) hasn’t been updated in 10 years,” she said, “and we thought that there’s a purpose to this trail and it’s not being used.”
In addition to other maintenance projects, volunteers will be replacing the signs with fresh ones and repainting the activities for families to give them a fresh experience.
Getty Heights, according to Shaffer, is the county’s most utilized park, estimating that an average day in June could see up to 200 people at once. With such a large turnout, it was a perfect candidate to United Way to allow volunteers the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in their community.
“We wanted to provide each different group of people that wanted to participate in this enough space to be able to enjoy the experience and allow them to take it back to their workplace, home environment and out with their friends and family,” Jackson said.
“I feel like, because we beautify the park, that allows more families for a safer, cleaner environment with their children,” said Christina Struzzi, Indiana County United Way’s marketing and resource development director.
Struzzi, Jackson and the rest of United Way won’t stop here. They hope that for future Days of Caring, they can expand their reach further into the county and work with more organizations to share a united spirit of community care.
Jackson, on behalf of United Way, wanted to thank White Township and ACE Hardware for their support of this event, but especially wanted to thank the volunteers.
“(The volunteers) really power the United Way and the community. We really couldn’t do the work that we do in this community without our volunteers,” she said. “We wouldn’t be able to invest the money that we’ve invested without them. I think they deserve a lot of credit that United Way has been able to do in this community.”
For information on how to get involved in future volunteer events, visit uwindianacounty.org or follow the United Way on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.