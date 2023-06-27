According to a news release issued over the weekend by the United Way of Indiana County, its Board of Directors and Allocations Committee recently approved $618,400 to local nonprofit organizations which support the United Way’s impact areas of their mission in health, education and financial stability.
The grants are fueled by the United Way’s annual campaign, which concluded in February with UWIC netting $705,614.57, which topped its 2022-23 campaign goal by more than $83,000.
The “Building Bridges to Brighter Futures” campaign, co-chaired by Chris Adams and Amanda Hilliard, helped raise money that provided support to over 157 donor-designated and approved allocation organizations.
In addition, the United Way said it also invested in other community impact initiatives, basic needs, emergency food and shelter funding, summer grants, the 211 telephone service resource helpline, and other resources.
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors and community supporters, the money raised throughout the annual campaign allows the United Way to provide resources and life-changing opportunities to our neighbors so that they can thrive and live healthier lives,” said Angela Jackson, former UWIC director of marketing and research development who succeeded retired Executive Director Jane Lockard-Clawson in March.
Those getting allocations include:
• accessAbilities: Home and Community Service for Adults.
• Alice Paul House: Victim Advocacy and Shelter Program.
• Camp Orenda: Summer Health Camp for Persons with Disabilities.
• Chevy Chase Community Center: Community Kitchen.
• Lifesteps: Family Care Mobile Resource Center & Child Check Program.
• Salvation Army: Summer Day Camp, Ark of Learning, & Comprehensive Emergency Assistance.
• The Open Door: Emotional Freedom Tapping.
• YMCA: Summer Day Camp Wellness, Big Hearts Little Hands, & Educational Support Program.
Also, funding was set aside for Promoting Alternative Thinking Strategies or PATHS, an evidence-based social-emotional learning curriculum in Indiana County school districts, as well as:
• Prevention Coalition of Indiana County — investing in the community’s youth and promoting healthy youth development while reducing at-risk behaviors.
• Turkeython — providing holiday meals to children, families and veterans throughout the county.
• Emergency Food and Shelter — funding to expand community support in food, shelter, rent/ mortgage, and utility assistance.
Also, the United Way said funding is now available for a summer micro-grant program.
The deadline to submit applications is July 7 at noon.
Board members and volunteers with the United Way review all funding applications.
“We look forward to raising awareness about the work of the United Way and continuing to strengthen support for residents living in Indiana County,” Jackson said.
Also, UWIC, under the direction of 2023-24 campaign co-chairs Jimmy Rickard and Joyce Sharman, is preparing to kick off the 2023 “Kindness Creates Hope” fundraising campaign on Sept. 22 at Mack Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.