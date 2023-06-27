Angela Jackson - head shot

Angela Jackson

 JESS UPTEGRAPH/Gazette

According to a news release issued over the weekend by the United Way of Indiana County, its Board of Directors and Allocations Committee recently approved $618,400 to local nonprofit organizations which support the United Way’s impact areas of their mission in health, education and financial stability.

The grants are fueled by the United Way’s annual campaign, which concluded in February with UWIC netting $705,614.57, which topped its 2022-23 campaign goal by more than $83,000.