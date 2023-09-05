United Way fundraiser

Before its annual recent fundraising event — the dunk tank — First Commonwealth employees had an opportunity to dunk some of their co-workers to benefit the United Way of Indiana County. But before the fun started, a ribbon cutting was conducted to start off the day Aug. 24. Pictured are, from left, Erin Carlisle, of First Commonwealth Bank; Angela Jackson, executive director of United Way of Indiana County; Chrissy Struzzi, of United Way; Kris Levan, of First Commonwealth Bank; Mia Oterson and Carolyn Hainaut, both of United Way; and Corey Smith, of First Commonwealth.

 Submitted photo

