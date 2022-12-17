The United Way of Indiana County is entering the homestretch of its “Building Bridges to Brighter Futures” fund-raising campaign.
As of Thursday, UWIC said it had reached more than $535,000, or 86 percent, of its $622,222.22 goal for the 2022-23 effort.
As pointed out at the kickoff event earlier this fall, the goal is actually smaller than that for the 90th anniversary campaign, that sought $654,321.90.
However, that effort wound up with nearly $7,000 more than the 2021-22 goal, or $661,030.90, on Feb. 17 when that fundraising effort came to an end.
Organizers said the funds go to good purposes.
“There are people in Indiana County who really need our help,” said Chris Adams, a small business executive at First Commonwealth Bank, who with Amanda Hilliard co-chairs the effort. “Forty-five percent of the county have challenges in meeting the basic necessities such as food, water, shelter, et cetera.”
Adams and Hilliard said they believe that building the bridges that create and connect a network of communities, schools, leaders, and donors from all areas of Indiana County can help work together to fulfill the needs of their neighbors now and in the future.