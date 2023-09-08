United-Way-Logo.jpg
Picasa

The United Way of St. Louis ... er, Indiana County ... plans a campaign kickoff for 1904.

Actually, the theme is “The United Way 1904 World’s Fair of Indiana County,” and it’s for the 2023-24 UWIC campaign kickoff, on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. at J.S. Mack Community Park, 750 S. Sixth St., White Township.