The United Way of St. Louis ... er, Indiana County ... plans a campaign kickoff for 1904.
Actually, the theme is “The United Way 1904 World’s Fair of Indiana County,” and it’s for the 2023-24 UWIC campaign kickoff, on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. at J.S. Mack Community Park, 750 S. Sixth St., White Township.
And the theme this year is, “Kindness Creates Hope.”
There was a world’s fair in 1904, in St. Louis, Mo., marking the 100th anniversary of the United States acquiring the Louisiana Purchase from Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s France,
But one may feel transformed, as the United Way suggests, to “the turn of the century” and “the sign of the times,” as this year’s kickoff will be an evening when, as the Fifth Dimension could put it, “wouldn’t you like to ride in my beautiful balloon?”
A hot air balloon will be available, and rides will be $50 each.
There also will be “fantastic locally donated baskets,” as well as live music and fair-themed food, in an evening meant to help support education, financial stability and health programs in the community.
However, one won’t be able to buy the $35 tickets for the event at the door. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Sept. 19.
Also, for those baskets, raffle tickets are $1 apiece, and are available online until Sept. 19.
UWIC said it and its partner agencies take tremendous pride in creating foundations for the people of the community.
It also is offering a way to enjoy the fair one would not have had in St. Louis in 1904, as a virtual presentation will be available on the United Way’s Facebook page.
