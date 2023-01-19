United-Way-Logo.jpg
Picasa

The United Way of Indiana County will offer its annual Souper Bowl fundraiser Feb. 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn at IUP.

The Souper Bowl is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year will feature five local restaurants, including the returning champion, CH Fields Craft Kitchen, and Romeo's Pizzeria and Mediterranean Kitchen. New to the lineup this year are Spaghetti Benders, Levity Brewing Co. and 9th Street Deli.

Tags