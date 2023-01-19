The United Way of Indiana County will offer its annual Souper Bowl fundraiser Feb. 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn at IUP.
The Souper Bowl is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year will feature five local restaurants, including the returning champion, CH Fields Craft Kitchen, and Romeo's Pizzeria and Mediterranean Kitchen. New to the lineup this year are Spaghetti Benders, Levity Brewing Co. and 9th Street Deli.
The soup with the most orders will win the Souper Bowl.
Cost is a minimum donation of $8 per bowl, and all proceeds benefit the United Way. The meal includes homemade soup, bread, a cookie and drink.
This year's soups are: beer cheese soup with pretzel croutons and creamy dill pickle soup from CH Fields Craft Kitchen; chicken noodle and tomato basil from Romeo's; wedding soup from Spaghetti Benders; New England clam chowder from Levity; and Baja chicken enchilada from 9th Street Deli.
Delivery and curbside ordering and pickup are available, with a five-order minimum for delivery within a 10-mile radius of the Hilton Garden Inn. The deadline to preorder for delivery and curbside pickup is Feb. 1.
Dine-in service will not be available.