Volunteers are preparing for the 2020 Turkeython fundraiser to benefit the United Way of Indiana County on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon on 1160 WCCS Radio.
Donations will help families in need in Indiana County. To make a pledge, supporters may call in to Bill Otto’s radio show at (724) 479-1160, (724) 349-WCCS or (724) 465-4700 on Saturday.
Givers may send donations to the United Way of Indiana County, 655 Church St., Suite 114, Indiana PA, 15701, or online at www.oncecause.com/turkeython.
Spearheaded by the broadcaster for more than 30 years, the event is the United Way’s largest fundraiser of the year, generating more than $50,000 in 2019.
Promoting the event are, from left, Christina Struzzi, campaign co-chairwoman; Amanda Augustine and Annie Rizzo, co-vice chairs; Kay Smith, as the turkey; Jane Lockard-Clawson, director of the United Way; and Kris Levan, campaign co-chairwoman.