The United Way of Indiana County raised $7,427.87 with its annual Pancake and Sausage fundraising event on Election Day, Nov. 2, at New Life Community Church in the Indiana Mall.
Donations from the event support the United Way in helping children and families in the community live healthier lives.
More than 120 volunteers from the following organizations helped with the event: Indiana County Technology Center, Indiana High School Key Club, IHS Life Skills Classroom, InFirst Bank, Levity Brewing, IUP Cook Honors College, Indiana Regional Medical Center, First Commonwealth Bank, Gandolfi & Gandolfi, CPA, S&T Bank, Indiana County Tourist Bureau, CNB Bank, Haberl, Buell & Rice, The Reschini Group, Marion Center Bank, ICTC, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Romeo’s Pizzeria & Mediterranean Kitchen, Camp Orenda, Smith, Lewis, Chess & Company, Community Guidance Center, University Square Student Rentals, The Open Door and the YMCA.
Volunteers served 1,121 order of pancakes and french toast, and 12 teams delivered to 48 businesses and many more took advantage of our curbside ordering and pickup and dine-in options.