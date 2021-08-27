Officials with the United Way of Indiana County reflected on 90 years and looked toward the future as campaign co-chairs revealed the amount of the annual goal at a special kickoff event Thursday.
Held at the Jimmy Stewart Airport with an event theme of “Take Flight to the Future,” the campaign hopes to bring in $654,321.90, a number revealed by co-chairwomen Amanda Augustine and Annie Rizzo.
The 90 cents represents the 90th year.
“As we celebrate the 90th anniversary of the United Way of Indiana County, we wanted to take a second to acknowledge all the past accomplishments throughout the years and even more importantly, focus on the takeoff to another 90 years of success in our community,” Rizzo said. “The hard work and dedication of everyone involved, it really takes a community.”
Mike Drew, chairman of the United Way board, commended the Rose Society, “a dedicated group” of “leadership-level givers” named after Rose Reschini.
That group donates close to 40 percent of the campaign, he said.
She was part of the United Way 90 years ago at its inception, though it wasn’t always named the United Way, Drew said.
He spoke on its history and evolution, from its start in 1930 as Central Charities of Indiana Borough, run out of the Indiana theater building, Drew said.
“At that time, they only accepted food and clothing,” Drew said.
The next year, Dr. Charles Foster, who was president of the Normal School, ran it as the Indiana Community Chest, with a goal of reaching $25,000 in cash donations.
“That ran, with door-to-door solicitation, up until the 1950s,” Drew said.
In 1959, the Indiana County United Fund was created, joining other campaigns in the area.
When the organizations combined, the board had 45 members.
“In 1973, it became the United Way of Indiana County, which is the name it shares today, but it’s a far cry from the organization it was back then, not to say that wasn’t great, but we’ve evolved a lot over the last 50-some years,” Drew said.
Since its start 90 years ago, the United Way has raised $32,151,428, which today with inflation would total close to $84 million, he said.
“It’s very impressive,” Drew said. “That just goes to show what good, hard work and volunteers prior to us were able to do. We can’t wait to keep adding to that number.”
Drew looked toward the future, saying the tough situations exist within Indiana County, where people may not have access to good health care, educational opportunities and food on the table, “or have a table at all.”
The United Way will focus on education, health care and financial stability.
“We are shifting towards the community impact model,” Drew said.
Jane Lockard, executive director, said social changes have brought the United Way to where it is today.
“We’ve been really focusing on services for children,” Lockard said. “Early learning begins at birth.”
Lockard said the United Way provides the kind of support that a child needs from a social emotional and physical development that wraps around and brings later success in education.
“For children to be strong, for Indiana County to be strong, we need to be looking at how we do a better job of supporting our children,” Lockard said.
Money from campaign donations, along with federal funds, are invested in over 33 programs across the county, Lockard said.
“Many of them are focused on childhood success,” she said.
Examples include screenings to catch potential issues early, family behavioral coaching, Family Nature Palooza, a weekend backpack food program for ICCAP and more.
Some of the focus has remained the same.
“We still support some of the things we did 90 years ago,” Lockard said. “Things like food security, through community meal programs and food pantries, rent and utility assistance, domestic violence advocacy and shelter, substance abuse treatment” and more.
“There’s a wide variety of things that your funds go to when you invest in the United Way, and we have a very strong support system in turning that around,” Lockard said.
She noted information on all the programs can be found though the 211 service by dialing 211.
Calls to 211 increased 30 percent due to the pandemic, Lockard said, as more people needed assistance, and many were calling for the first time.
“We heard that in many situations,” she said.
Some were more impacted than others. Termed “ALICE,” that group is asset-limited, income-constrained and employed.
“These are households that are ... paycheck to paycheck, many times even working two jobs, they just don’t have the money that they need to survive.”
Across the county, that’s 37,000 people, she said.
“The United Way invests in services that provide the supports so people can still work, so that their children get education and the social emotional development that they need, as so it makes Indiana County strong. And we can’t do this without supporters.”
“It’s because of you that we’re able to invest in the county,” Lockard said.
Augustine announced the campaign theme as United We Care.
“As you can see, from last year, when our community does unite, great things happen and are made possible,” Augustine said.
Last year’s goal was exceeded, bringing in $690,306 for the 2020 effort and eclipsing the goal by $134,751.
“In 2021, we hope to continue that spirit and unite Indiana County to care for one another again,” Augustine said.
By the end of the event, including a pledge from employees with Reschini Group, the campaign brought in about $183,000.
The agencies that recently received United Way funding included accessAbilities, Alice Paul House, American Red Cross, Camp Orenda, Catholic Charities, Chevy Chase Community Center, Girl Scouts, Indiana County Child Day Care, Indiana County Head Start, Laurel Highlands BSA, Lifesteps, The Salvation Army, The Open Door and VNA.
To help the campaign, donors can make gifts in a variety of ways including Venmo, Paypal, through the United Way website (uwindianacounty.org), calling the office at (724) 463-0277 or mailing or dropping off a payment at 655 Church St., #114, Indiana, PA 15701.