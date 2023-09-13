United Way Day of Caring

Part of the United Way’s work in Indiana County includes their Day of Caring, which began on Monday and returned after a 19-year hiatus. The fundraising campaigns help fund projects like restoring local parks to help support and grow the community. Pictured, from left, are Vice President of First Commonwealth Bank and the United Way’s directors board Chris Adams, United Way Office Manager Carolyn Hainaut, Marketing and Resource Development Director Christina Struzzi, Executive Director Angela Jackson, Marketing and Fundraising Assistant Mia Oterson, Indiana Area School District teacher and honor society adviser William Doody, and Trey Adams and Adam Nyland, both IASD seniors and honor society members.

 Courtesy of Angela Jackson

“They really wanted to emphasize kindness and the need for kindness towards one another and how that can create hope in people’s lives.”

That is how Executive Director for Indiana County’s United Way Angela Jackson described the 2023-24 fundraising campaign theme “Kindness Creates Hope.”