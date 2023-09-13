“They really wanted to emphasize kindness and the need for kindness towards one another and how that can create hope in people’s lives.”
That is how Executive Director for Indiana County’s United Way Angela Jackson described the 2023-24 fundraising campaign theme “Kindness Creates Hope.”
The theme was created by campaign chairs Joyce Sharman and Jimmy Rickard and follows in a long line of themes that promote community and cooperation. The kickoff event, beginning at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Mack Memorial Park Pavilion, will mirror these themes by mimicking the 1904 World’s Fair, a time of innovation and collaboration.
“One of the most interesting things I found out about the World’s Fair is that new foods were developed specifically for that fair,” Jackson said. “So, some of our food and drinks will be themed off that too.”
While not pulling directly from the St. Louis event, the campaign kickoff will be catered by Romeo’s Pizzeria & Mediterranean Kitchen and feature beer from Levity Brewing Co. What transports folks in time is the Victorian dress attire, which is optional for attendees, and the Olde Brass Band, which will provide musical entertainment.
Tickets for the event are available until Sept. 19 and will cost $35. For those interested in soaring above the crowd, tethered, hot-air balloon rides will be available with an entry ticket for $50. According to Christina Struzzi, marketing and resource director for the nonprofit organization, if you can’t make it to the event, but want to support the United Way’s efforts, you can also purchase entries into a more than 70-basket raffle online until Sept. 19. Basket raffle tickets will also be available during the event.
The kickoff event is just the tip of the iceberg for the campaign season, with plans to continue community staples like Pancake and Sausage Day, where volunteers will serve breakfast foods all day on Election Day at New Life Community Church while also encouraging folks to do their civic duty and cast a vote.
Other events include the Souper Bowl and the popular Turkey-Thon, which, according to Jackson, grosses around $50,000 for the campaign every year and allows the organization to provide holiday meals for the entire county.
To complement these events before the campaign wraps up in February, a special event created by the campaign chairs, Rickard and Sharman, is being planned. The event will take place at the Indiana County Country Club and will feature a day with Ryan Shazier, former linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“We’re always extremely excited about our fundraising campaign,” Jackson said, “because even though it goes quick and there’s a lot to do, it feels good when we get to the end of the campaign and we’re able to say, ‘We did that.’ And now, because of the community and the volunteers and all of these people that support the work of the United Way, we will now be able to do this: and that’s supporting and investing in all of the wonderful programs that we have available to the people in our community.”
Each of the staff have worked for the organization for years. According to Jackson, planning events like the fundraising campaign is a no-brainer to them and offers a meaningful way to support the community they love.
New to the team, but not new to United Way, is Struzzi, who began her position three weeks prior at the end of August.
“I’m super excited about it,” she said. “I love the United Way and I’ve been there for five years as a co-vice-chair and co-chair, even during the roughest of times like COVID, so we had to change everything we knew.”
Struzzi has been working with Exp Realty prior to taking on her role. She will now be balancing working with her clients and the United Way, two things she is really passionate about.
“My passion in life is to help others in need in our community and help other organizations better their selves for their clients. I feel like this is the perfect fit for me,” she said.
With a tear of joy coming to her eye, Jackson welcomed Struzzi to the team.
“We’re honored that she chose us to serve her community in this capacity,” she said. “She’s always been there in one way or another and to work closer with her is a true blessing and we’re very thankful.”
Now the two, along with the other staff and volunteers at the Indiana County United Way, face the task of reaching their fundraising goal, which will be revealed at the kickoff event.
