The hole they had to fill wasn’t as deep as they feared.
Standing witness to the economic strife that compounded the waves of sickness and death accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders of Indiana County’s United Way program saw only a scarcity of disposable cash that county residents could consider pledging to the yearly campaign.
What stunned the co-chairwomen of the annual pledge drive, Kris Levan and Christina Struzzi, was not just the defiance of the economy but the heart of county residents who saw their way to nearly the same support of United Way as the year before.
The agency ceremonially revealed Thursday a total of $690,306 for the 2020 effort. The amount eclipsed a fairly conservative goal by $134,751.
The campaign leaders said at the ceremony Thursday that the target of $555,555 symbolized optimism and positivity: “It actually means having confidence in good things to come, and we felt like our community needed that,” Levan said. She said almost 4,200 donors, including 128 corporations and companies, pitched in for this year’s campaign.
Struzzi, of Howard Hanna/Kuzneski-Lockard Real Estate, and Levan, of First Commonwealth Bank, said 290 people volunteered to work the series of promotional events to build the campaign over the past year.
The wrapup program book-ended a campaign that began and ended in similar ways, outdoors, starting at the parking lot of the Indiana Fire Association’s station in White Township, where firefighters and paramedics flipped up the number cards to reveal the goal, and concluding in the parking lot at Indiana Area Senior High School, where the campaign leaders’ eight children flipped up the numbers to unveil the total raised.
Snow fell and wind whipped the small crowd of United Way leaders and supporters who huddled for the program that was livestreamed on the agency’s Facebook feed.
As much a celebration of what they considered a successful fundraising effort, the program put a spotlight on the United Way’s reinvention of itself and its mission to serve the health, education and financial stability of the people it serves in Indiana County.
“The United Way is about bringing people together to support the causes that this community cares about,” said Executive Director Jane Lockard-Clawson. “I think that we’re really doing that. Because of our donors and volunteers, we’ve been able to pull together and support the basic needs … of this county.
“Because of COVID, our work collectively was shaken and we all had to adapt and change. But there has been a silver lining in all of this, if you want to call it that, and that is that this community really rallied around those who have needs. There are a lot of people with needs this year who never asked for help in the past, and that’s a difficult thing for them. And I know that people have |been grateful that the United Way and the support of the community has been there.”
The agency teamed up with Indiana Area School District to coordinate a “Catch-Up Camp” summer school program to assist students who fell behind while confined to line learning when the schools were closed.
Another such camp is set for this summer.
The organization partnered with Indiana County Community Action Program, Chevy Chase Community Center and Aging Services Inc. to prop up the idled Meals on Wheels program to resume hot meal service to shut-ins during the lockdown.
It unified the county’s school districts to organize community lunch programs to feed students who had been missing their cafeteria meals during the pandemic closings.
The United Way has been an outlet for Walgreens to distribute flu shot vouchers through the FamilyWize discount prescription service.
Through a mid-pandemic fund campaign in collaboration with ICCAP, the United Way raised $87,000 for a new Emergency Relief Fund to help several hundred families who suffered from pandemic-related joblessness.
“This has been over and above our normal campaign,” Lockard-Clawson said. “I think that we did a pretty good job with what we had to do that. And these things won’t go away because of the crisis. These things are there despite that, and we saw that evidence through the Pennsylvania 211 program, the 24-hour information referral network, that had a 30 percent increase in calls.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security named Indiana County United Way to administer $42,552 to assist local food and housing needs through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, and later counted on it to administer $104,119 more — including money from the CARES Act — to six local social service agencies providing utility, rent, mortgage, shelter and food assistance.
All the extra COVID-19-related efforts came off in addition to the Souper Bowl, Pancake and Sausage Day, and Turkeython events that took masked and socially distanced forms to raise thousands of dollars more for United Way agencies.
About as impressive as the over-the-top campaign total, 24.3 percent over the goal, is the near-match of the money the United Way raised a year ago — just $37,230 less than the $727,536 raised in 2019.
Which of the affiliated community charities may need to tighten their belts a bit this year will become clear later as the agency sorts the pledges earmarked by donors to specific purposes, Lockard-Clawson said.
The campaign co- vice-chairwomen, Amanda Augustine and Annie Rizzo, both of Indiana Regional Medical Center, will lead the United Way’s 2021 fundraising campaign.