Souperbowl

Pictured, from left, are Luke McKelvy, Levity Brewing Co.; Angela Kellar, Hilton Garden Inn/CH Fields Craft Kitchen; Josh Muscatello, 9th Street Deli; Jane Lockard-Clawson, United Way of Indiana County; Chris Adams, 2022 Campaign Chair/First Commonwealth Bank; Amanda Hilliard, 2022 Campaign Chair/PA Air National Guard; Jason Beatty, Romeo’s Pizzeria & Mediterranean Kitchen; Stephanie Chandler, Six Hand Bakery; Jim Bishop, Romeo’s Pizzeria & Mediterranean Kitchen; and Rebecca Marshall, Market Street Pastries. Not pictured is Tony DeLoreto, Spaghetti Benders. Other sponsors not pictured are Sysco, Insomnia Cookies, Schneider’s Dairy, Walmart, Giant Eagle, Martin’s and BiLo

 Jessica Uptegraph/Gazette

As the NFL prepares to make their way through the postseason and into the Super Bowl, the United Way of Indiana County is preparing for its own big event, an event sure to satisfy your soup cravings and provide you with an opportunity to give back to the community.

The United Way’s Souper Bowl XVI will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn Indiana at IUP.