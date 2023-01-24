As the NFL prepares to make their way through the postseason and into the Super Bowl, the United Way of Indiana County is preparing for its own big event, an event sure to satisfy your soup cravings and provide you with an opportunity to give back to the community.
The United Way’s Souper Bowl XVI will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn Indiana at IUP.
The event is a fan favorite for those who like to support the United Way and gets a little bigger and better each year as local restaurants and chefs team up to serve their community.
This year will feature reigning champ CH Fields Craft Kitchen and Romeo’s Pizzeria & Mediterranean Kitchen; and new to the lineup this year are 9th Street Deli, Spaghetti Benders and Levity Brewing.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to engage more restaurants, so that we can help raise more money. It really does take the whole community’s support to strengthen the lives of the individuals, families and children that live in Indiana County and we are so grateful that this community continues to provide for each other,” said Jane Lockard-Clawson, executive director of the United Way.
Each restaurant will prepare signature soups which can be ordered for $8 with all proceeds benefiting the United Way. Orders come with soup, bread, a cookie and a drink. The restaurant of the soup that gets the most orders will be declared the Souper Bowl XVI champion.
This year’s soups are: Beer Cheese with Pretzel Croutons and Creamy Dill Pickle from CH Fields Craft Kitchen; Tomato Basil and Chicken Noodle from Romeo’s Pizzeria and Mediterranean Kitchen; Baja Chicken Enchilada from 9th Street Deli; Wedding Soup from Spaghetti Benders; and New England Clam Chowder from Levity Brewing.
“This is a very fun and exciting event and we couldn’t do it without our awesome sponsors and their hard work to make sure there is a soup for everyone to love! The local businesses really take pride in giving back to this community and they go above and beyond with their support,” Chris Adams, 2022-23 United Way campaign chair said. “We’re thankful to have them as part of the team.”
In addition to the participating restaurants, the event is made possible by donations from the Hilton Garden Inn, Sysco, Insomnia Cookies, Six Hand Bakery, Market Street Pastries and Schneider’s Dairy, Walmart, Giant Eagle, Martin’s and BiLo.
Orders are available for curbside pickup at the Hilton Garden Inn or for delivery with a five-order minimum within 10 miles. Order by Feb. 1 to ensure you get the chance to participate in Souper Bowl at www.uwindiana county.org/souperbowl or by calling the United Way office at (724) 463-0277.
Curbside ordering will be available during the event but quantities are limited, so order in advance and support your community, one delicious slurp at a time!