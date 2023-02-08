United Way of Indiana County has been awarded $43,388 in federal funds from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program for Phase 40.
These funds are administered through the Department of Homeland Security. Local nonprofit, faith-based and governmental organizations who provide food, shelter and supportive services are invited to apply for federal funding for emergency food and shelter programs. This funding provides opportunities to supplement and expand the work of local social service agencies in the areas of food, shelter, rent/mortgage and utility assistance.