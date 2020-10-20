The United Way of Indiana County is hosting its annual Pancake and Sausage Day on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Normally held in the cafeteria at Indiana Regional Medical Center, this year it is at New Life Community Church in the Indiana Mall.
Three different options are available for delivery, pickup or dine-in from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: regular pancakes, blueberry pancakes and French toast. All meals come with a side of sausage and juice. Cost is $6.
To order, go to www.uwindianacounty.org or text “wevotepancakes” to 243-725 to receive a link to order. Delivery orders are due by Oct. 28.