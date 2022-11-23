IMG_6659.JPG

Pictured, from left, are Amanda Hilliard, of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and 2022 Campaign chair; Hal Wingard, of Wingard Tree Farm and Turkeython volunteer; Chris Adams, of First Commonwealth Bank and 2022 Campaign chair; and Katie Rescenete, of Marion Center Bank and United Way board member.

 Submitted photo

United Way officials said the Indiana County community put the “giving” in Thanksgiving during the Turkeython last week, helping the organization raise more than $35,000 toward a hunger-free holiday for children, families and veterans in Indiana County..

Todd Marino, host of “Indiana in the Morning” on WCCS AM 1160 and 101.1 FM, hosted an on-air telethon Nov. 18 to collect donations to help provide a hunger-free holiday for children, families and veterans in Indiana County.