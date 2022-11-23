United Way officials said the Indiana County community put the “giving” in Thanksgiving during the Turkeython last week, helping the organization raise more than $35,000 toward a hunger-free holiday for children, families and veterans in Indiana County..
Todd Marino, host of “Indiana in the Morning” on WCCS AM 1160 and 101.1 FM, hosted an on-air telethon Nov. 18 to collect donations to help provide a hunger-free holiday for children, families and veterans in Indiana County.
All told, the fundraiser netted $35,282, which included pledges during the telethon, online donations, checks dropped off at the radio station and collections from numerous locations around Indiana County.
United Way officials said that with more than 15 percent food insecurity rate in Indiana County and more than 3,300 hungry children, every effort is “meaningful and crucial” to residents who are struggling.
“So many families are going to be able to have a turkey on their table for Thanksgiving and that is really what it is about,” said Billy Taylor, Indiana Area Junior High School student and a member of the school’s student council.
Funds pledged to the United Way go toward turkeys and grocery certificates, while donated food goes to organizations such as The Salvation Army, Chevy Chase Community Center, veterans shelters, Homer City Food Pantry, Blairsville Deacon’s Food Pantry, New Life Community Church, United School District and many food bank’s around Indiana County in time to distribute or prepare meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
In all, 78 volunteers worked on what was a cold, windy day to raise money for the community and awareness of food insecurity during the holiday season. United Way officials said it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of volunteer organizations such as S&T Bank, IUP, First Commonwealth Bank, Optimal Heights Physical Therapy, Marion Center Bank, Quota, Haberl, Buell & Rice, InFirst Bank, Indiana County commissioner Sherene Hess, and Homer City Borough Police Cheif Jellison.
“I have to give my hat off to them because they (stood) out there in (the) cold trying to raise money for a good cause,” state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said. “So, I applaud all of the volunteers. Community service is what makes Indiana County great, whether it is a check or volunteering your time, that is what brings us all together, to help those in need.”
United Way officials credited Renda Broadcasting, Indiana in the Morning with Todd Marino, Aldi, Giant Eagle, Ideal Market, Valeski’s Fourth Street BiLo, Martin’s, Tate’s Supermarket, First National Bank, S&T Bank, and Sheetz for helping make the event possible
“Thank you for your donation, you are going to change a lot of people’s lives” said Amanda Hilliard, the 2022 United Way of Indiana County campaign chair.