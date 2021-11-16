With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it is time for one of Indiana county’s most impactful holiday fundraising events.
The annual Turkeython event benefiting the United Way will take place on Friday.
Donations made during Turkeython help provide turkeys, grocery certificates and money to various organizations in the county to prepare meals, to include in food boxes, to stock food pantries and to provide for other essential items that help feed individuals and families in need during the holidays.
Broadcaster Bill Otto from Renda Broadcasting has hosted the Turkeython fundraiser as part of his iconic Oldies Attic program for more than 30 years and has helped raise more than $700,000 during this time, making Turkeython the largest annual United Way fundraiser.
The United Way is proud to continue the tradition this year in partnership with Renda Broadcasting, and making a pledge is easy by calling in during the Todd Marino morning show from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday.
Numbers to call are (724) 479-1160, (724) 349-WCCS or (724) 465-4700. Donations collected in advance can also be dropped off at the radio station that morning for an opportunity to personally present your donation on air. United Way volunteers will have collection points throughout Indiana, Homer City and Clymer.
For those unable to participate on Friday, donations can be made easily online at https://donate.onecause.com/turkeython or through mail to United Way of Indiana County, 655 Church St., Suite 114, Indiana, PA 15701.
“Not only is this one of our largest fundraisers for the United Way campaign, it is one of the most impactful “ said United Way Executive Director Jane Lockard. “With the ongoing challenges the pandemic is causing, it’s more important than ever that we can get food to these groups that can then help get it out and into the homes of those that need it.
“We could never have the success of Turkeython without Bill Otto’s support for so many years and now the continued support of Renda Broadcasting. We are so grateful for their partnership.”
Lockard also shared what a great way it is for businesses and others to come together during this special time of year.
“We get such generous donations from many of our local grocers, including Giant Eagle, Martin’s, Aldi’s, Ideal Market, Valeski’s 4th Street BiLo, Tate’s Supermarket and Walmart in Indiana,” Lockard said. “We could not do it without them, Renda Broadcasting or our army of volunteers that you’ll see out with their turkey roasters collecting donations.”
For questions, contact Angela Jackson, resource development coordinator, at uwjackson@uwindiana county.org.