The United Way of Indiana County and Renda Broadcasting are kicking off the holiday season with what officials said is an impactful fundraiser for the county.
Todd Marino, host of “Indiana in the Morning” on WCCS AM 1160 and 101.1 FM, will be hosting a telethon on Friday to help provide a hunger-free holiday for children, families and veterans in Indiana County.
During the three-hour “Turkeython,” listeners can pledge to provide food to those less fortunate. Tune in to WCCS AM 1160 or 101.1 FM from 7-10 a.m. and call the radio station (724-479-1160) between those times to help fight food insecurity in the community. People can also visit one of the many collection sites throughout the county to donate.
Funds pledged to the United Way go toward turkeys, grocery certificates and food that is donated to organizations such as The Salvation Army, Chevy Chase Community Center, veteran’s shelters, Homer City Food Pantry, Blairsville Deacon’s Food Pantry, New Life Community Church, United School District and many food bank’s around the county in time to distribute or prepare meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The United Way of Indiana County is a community of staff, volunteers, donors and diverse supporters united by a passion to serve those in need. They invest in critical resources that support services such as 211 Information and Referral hotline, early childhood screening, children and youth development, drug and alcohol addiction counseling, disaster services, food security assistance and safe shelter, advocacy and counseling for domestic violence survivors.