Turkeython

Pictured, from left, are Hal Wingard; Emily Versace; Patricia Berezansky; Aimee Kemp, Andrea Bureau, Aldi manager; Chad Eric Kosier, John Flango and Jesse Flanders.

 Submitted photo

The United Way of Indiana County and Renda Broadcasting are kicking off the holiday season with what officials said is an impactful fundraiser for the county.

Todd Marino, host of “Indiana in the Morning” on WCCS AM 1160 and 101.1 FM, will be hosting a telethon on Friday to help provide a hunger-free holiday for children, families and veterans in Indiana County.