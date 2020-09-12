Indiana University of Pennsylvania marked the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks starting at 8:35 a.m. in front of the 9/11 memorial in the IUP Oak Grove.
The livestream of the event is available on the IUP website.
Speakers for the event included Dr. Michael Driscoll, IUP president, and Dr. Nadene L’Amoreaux, professor, IUP Department of Counseling. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dennis Faulkner, chair of IUP’s Department of Military Science, served as master of ceremonies for the event.
Music was performed by members of the IUP Wind Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Timothy Paul, director of bands. James King performed “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.
The university’s Sept. 11 memorial in the Oak Grove is between Sutton Hall and Stapleton Library. It includes a 13-foot remnant of the World Trade Center, on long-term loan to the university from the Kovalchick family, of Indiana.
The annual event is designed as an opportunity to reflect on and mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The program includes a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center.
The event also includes a remembrance of the three IUP alumni lost in the World Trade Center attacks: William Moskal, a 1979 graduate; Donald Jones, a 1980 graduate; and William Sugra, a 1993 graduate.
Jones and Sugra worked for Cantor Fitzgerald in the north tower of the World Trade Center. Jones was a bond broker from Bucks County. Sugra lived in Manhattan and worked for e-Speed, Cantor Fitzgerald’s electronic trading unit. Sugra’s family, of Allentown, provide the funding for an annual memorial scholarship in his honor.
Moskal, a safety sciences graduate and Johnstown native, was a risk consultant for Marsh and McLennan in Cleveland, specializing in heavy construction. He was in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, for a meeting at the World Trade Center.
During September, the IUP Libraries offers a special display in the first-floor lobby area about the attacks.
IUP students, under the direction of Distinguished University Professor Dr. Jeff Larkin and Dr. Mike Tyree, faculty in the Department of Biology, have been involved in the reforestation project around the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville. The memorial is the site of the crash of United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked in the terrorist attacks on the United States.