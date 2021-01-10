The University Museum at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will present an exhibition featuring paintings by IUP professor emeritus Ned Wert.
This exhibition represents an outstanding 60-plus-year career as an artist, mentor and educator.
Wert has influenced thousands of students during his award-winning career as a high school educator in Elizabethtown, Pa., and as a faculty member at IUP.
In a statement, Wert explained that his paintings all began by “manipulating a realistic idea” and that he bases his work on his own sketches and photographs.
“These realistic images can be landscapes, single or groups of figures, architecture, still lifes; almost anything can become the beginning structure of a composition,” he said. “It is the final surface of an abstract painting that becomes art, based on the ‘artistic germ’ that motivated the artist to begin.” Wert describes this process that has served him well as “actively gestural and colorful.”
Paintings on display are from the artist’s personal collection and The University Museum’s permanent collection, in addition to others generously on loan from private collections. The exhibit will also feature a video interview with the artist.
The exhibit is open Jan. 26 to March 19 in The University Museum on the first floor of Sutton Hall.
The University Museum welcomes visitors during the following hours: Tuesday through Friday, 2 to 5 p.m.
The museum is closed Saturday, Sunday, Monday and university holidays.
To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face coverings are required in all university buildings. The exhibit has been designed and installed to help promote social distancing.
The exhibit is supported in part by the Student Cooperative Association at IUP. The University Museum receives state arts funding support from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts through
the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance.
For more information on this and other museum events, contact Audrey Swartz, IUP Department of Art, at (724) 357-2530, or email museum-info@iup.edu.