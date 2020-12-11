The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic casts a long shadow on Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as the university’s Council of Trustees heard in various reports Thursday.
“When the pandemic hit, we shifted online more than 1,500 course sections taught by almost 650 faculty members in a matter of 10 days in March,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said. “Ten days.”
The effort to shift from mostly in-person learning to virtual learning merited IUP a “Top COVID Pivot” award from the Pittsburgh Technology Council during its annual “Tech 50” awards last month.
It was a way of dealing with the pandemic amid challenges IUP faces “in what perhaps is the toughest time in our university’s history,” Driscoll said.
He said the pandemic amplifies a tough financial spot IUP is in “because of a decline in enrollment linked to a decreasing Pennsylvania population, a stagnant state appropriation and increasing costs.”
IUP opened this fall with 10,067 students, the president said, “a slight decrease from last year, but it is 3 percent higher than we had bargained for, which is a pleasant surprise amid a tough financial situation.”
COVID-19 also figured in a unique arrangement with Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“University Advancement continues to facilitate collaboration between IUP and Indiana Regional Medical Center to conduct COVID-19 testing, completing more than 12,000 tests since May 2020,” Trustee University Advancement Committee Chair Jennifer Baker said.
“IUP is the only university in the country without a medical school that is engaged in community COVID-19 testing with a regional hospital partner,” Baker said. “This partnership is a foundation for increased collaboration with IRMC on future projects with broad benefits, improving regional public health and health services now and into the future.”
IUP Vice President for University Advancement Dr. Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said a second milestone in the IUP/IRMC collaboration is a $1.8 million start-up, an expanded Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments or CLIA-certified molecular diagnostic lab on the IRMC campus, not far from the IUP campus across Wayne Avenue in White Township.
On one hand, COVID-19 continues to play havoc with schedules.
“First, just as we did with our planned September commencement, which was a replacement for May’s commencement, we moved the December ceremony this Saturday to a virtual celebration,” Driscoll said.
“Second, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference recently made decisions that affect a lot of our student-athletes and coaches,” Driscoll said. “Fall sports will not play in the spring as we had hoped. This again is for safety’s sake. The PSAC also opted to cancel the winter sports seasons, and we will miss those opportunities to cheer on the Crimson Hawks in the next few months.”
On the other hand, as Baker reported, “University Advancement has raised more than $319,000 for the Student Assistance Fund and the IUP Food Pantry. More than $337,000 has been awarded to 433 students as of Nov. 30 to help continue their education in spite of financial difficulty caused by the pandemic.”
She also reported that 8,350 care calls have been made to alumni and friends.