Indiana University of Pennsylvania will hold commencement ceremonies for 1,720 graduates today and Saturday at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. Students graduating in May and August are eligible to participate.
In order to follow health and safety guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be four ceremonies for graduates: the graduate ceremony (for students receiving master’s and doctoral degrees) today at 7 p.m.; and undergraduate degree ceremonies Saturday at 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Social distancing recommendations will be followed for the event, and face coverings are required. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the door of the facility. Full cleaning and sanitation of the commencement ceremony area will take place between each ceremony.
“The Commencement Committee has done an incredible job in their thinking and planning, balancing health and safety concerns with a desire to provide an in-person recognition of our graduates,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said. “Graduates and families have been very clear with their preference for an in-person event.
“Following the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, we just couldn’t take the risk of in-person ceremonies in May and December 2020. I want to thank the graduates and families who understood our decision, and I also want to recognize the Commencement Committee, the speakers, the virtual platform party, and the Marketing and Communications Division who worked to create virtual commencement ceremonies to honor our graduates.
“Commencement is a very special time for our university. It’s very important to our graduates and their families, and it’s also a highlight for everyone here who has watched our students work hard to achieve this important goal,” Driscoll said. “I want to thank everyone involved in the planning and staging of these ceremonies, including the team at the Kovalchick Complex who will be cleaning and sanitizing the facility between ceremonies to keep our graduates, our families, and our employees safe and well.”
The ceremonies will be broadcast live on the university’s YouTube channel; links to the broadcasts are available on the IUP Commencement website (www.iup.edu/commencement). After the event, the video recorded during the livestream will be available to watch anytime. Each webcast will begin 15 minutes before the actual start of the ceremonies.
In recognition of students unable to attend the ceremonies due to health concerns, these students were invited to submit information and photographs for a virtual ceremony honoring them. This video will be posted to the IUP website on May 22.
The undergraduate ceremony at 8:30 a.m. is for students in the College of Education and Communications, College of Fine Arts, and College of Humanities and Social Sciences. The ceremony at 12:30 p.m. is for students from the Eberly College of Business and Information Technology and John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. The ceremony at 4:30 p.m. is for students from the College of Health and Human Services.
Of the invitations to students to receive degrees at the May ceremonies, there are 1,317 bachelor’s degrees, 331 master’s degrees, 67 doctoral degrees and five associate degrees. Of the bachelor’s degree applicants, 745 qualify for Latin honors with a grade-point average of 3.25 or above.
The total number of graduates by college is 239 from the Eberly College of Business and Information Technology; 166 from the College of Education and Communications; 68 from the College of Fine Arts; 493 from the College of Health and Human Services; 142 from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; 209 from the Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and 398 from the School of Graduate Studies and Research.
Due to health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, there are no individual in-person departmental commencement ceremonies.
Driscoll will preside over all of the ceremonies. All students participating in May commencement ceremonies will be recognized by name and congratulated on stage. John Simpson, a 1979 IUP graduate and president of the IUP Alumni Association Board of Directors, will offer greetings from the Alumni Association.
Alexa Zacek, a psychology major graduate from Paxinos, will present the Senior Class Gift during the three undergraduate ceremonies. A total of 247 graduates, honored with the crimson and gray philanthropy cords, contributed $6,285 to the Senior Class Gift.
The graduate ceremony speaker today is Jennifer Chicca, who is receiving her Ph.D. in nursing.
There will be two student speakers for the 8:30 a.m. ceremony Saturday, both from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. They are Maddison Hendricks, from Sodus, N.Y., who has earned both a Bachelor of Science in Education/Music Education, and a Bachelor of Science in Education/Spanish Education; and Khala Vines, from Duncansville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies.
Hendricks, a member of the Cook Honors College, is graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Arie Van Wieren, of Indiana, from the Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and the Cook Honors College who will receive a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry, will be the student speaker for the 12:30 p.m. ceremony. Van Wieren is graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Van Wieren won a Goldwater Scholarship in 2020 and was IUP’s 2020 Kopchick Fellow, which funds a student during a 10-week experience at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He was selected as IUP’s finalist for the Ali-Zaidi Award.
He had several research articles published while an undergraduate student and presented his research at conferences around the country. He was the first student at IUP to be an invited presenter for Harvard University’s National Collegiate Research Conference.
He has received funding to participate in IUP’s Research Experience for Summer Scholars, won the American Chemical Society’s Student Symposium Outstanding Poster Presentation award, and was president of the American Chemical Society student chapter at IUP. Van Wieren volunteered as a peer mentor and math tutor and has been a volunteer at the Chevy Chase Community Center soup kitchen.
A graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School, he is the son of Todd and Jennifer Van Wieren.
The student speaker for the 4:30 p.m. ceremony is Abigail Baczynski, Chesapeake Beach, Md., from the College of Health and Human Services who has earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Management.
In addition to Van Wieren, there are two Indiana students completing undergraduate studies with a perfect 4.0 grade point average:
• Mahdi Mohammed Alsherawi, an accounting major from Saudi Arabia.
• Seth Gardner, a speech language pathology and audiology major, son of Rebecca Gardner and Dr. Earl Gardner III and a 2017 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School.
At IUP, he was an Ali Zaidi nominee and received the Academic Success Scholarship, the Indiana First Bank Scholarship, funds from the Music Scholarship Fund, and the Indiana County Alumni Chapter Scholarship.
He was selected for membership in Phi Kappa Phi honors fraternity and the National Society of Leadership and Success. He was a member of the Audiology Student Association, the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association, and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity and of the IUP Marching Band, IUP Pep Band, IUP Chorale and the IUP Treble-Bass Choir.