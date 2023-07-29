When most people think of sports, football, soccer or basketball may come to mind.
For Kennedi Kunkle, 20, her sport involves a horse and some style.
Kunkle is a local equestrian from Home who will compete Aug. 17-19 in the United States Hunter Jumper Association’s International Hunter Derby Championship, where a prize totaling more than $250,000 from a prize pool of $18.3 million is up for grabs for the rider that brings out the best form in their horse.
Kunkle will compete as a “hunter,” which is a division in show jumping that focuses on the horse’s style and jumping form.
“Show hunters should possess good style over the jumps,” the USHJA states on its website, “consistent pace throughout the course, as well as quiet manners. Hunter rounds should appear smooth and effortless to the spectator with the horse and rider working together to make the course flow from one jump to the next.”
This will be Kunkle’s second time as an amateur hunter jumper, with the first time being at Palm Beach, Fla., where she placed 30th out of 55 in an international competition against professional competitors.
While most riders would train from a very young age, Kunkle began at age 12, when she begged her parents to let her take lessons at Bargee Farms in Allison Park, near Pittsburgh.
“Everyone I compete with now,” she said, “has been doing this since they were born, so I’ve been playing catch-up all my life.”
Since then, Kunkle and her horse, Shimmy — or for those who know him, Asher — have trained hard and participated in jumping competitions as a junior rider. It has been difficult journey due to the nature of the sport, according to Kunkle, and her own performance anxiety, which she said she is proud to have overcome since joining the amateur division.
“Now only does the horse have to have an on-day,” Kunkle said, “but the rider does, too, and then everything has to line up for a good competition.
“It’s a cut-throat competition since it’s for a lot of money, so it’s stressful for both rider and animal.”
Her father and co-founder of Kunkle Equestrian Gloves, Ken Kunkle, said Kennedi was one of the top juniors in the country.
Kennedi would drive to Pittsburgh for training after school at Indiana Area High School and travel across the country to compete in horse shows at huge venues like the Pennsylvania National Horse Show, Devon Horse Show and Kennedy Horse Show.
Eventually, Kennedi began training in Florida, where she decided she wanted to pursue it more seriously. Ken said she was approached by four Division I schools for her equestrian skill, but Kennedi decided to transfer in spring 2023 to join the equestrian team at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. She is currently a sophomore pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
In January 2022, Kennedi and her father started Kunkle Equestrian Gloves, a show-glove business, to help her network with more folks in the horse-jumping scene.
On June 17, she scored a big win at the Split Rock Jumping Tour in Lexington, Ky., where she won $1,500 and led to her current involvement in the International Hunter Derby competition.
Despite her notoriety in the local equestrian community, Kennedi’s successes have gone relatively unnoticed, largely due to a general lack of knowledge of the sport, according to her father.
“It’s a sport that not everyone understands,” Kennedi said. “It’s quiet and I don’t mind it, but I’m not home a a lot. It’s pretty fantastic.”
Show jumping has been an Olympic sport since 1912 and would be a wonderful opportunity for Kennedi, but she said her current barrier is cost.
“It would be fabulous (to join the Olympic team),” she said, “but it costs so much money to be able to have the horses to do that.”
For now, Kennedi is focused on preparing for the upcoming competition, but she hopes her story helps other pursue their passion.
“Do what you love, no matter what other people think, even if it’s different from other people’s paths or goals,” Kennedi said. “Being part of a sport that is rather unknown or made fun of, you learn to do things for yourself and not worry about anyone else.”
