State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a missing White Township girl has been located by troopers at another location in the township, and is safe.
Alaina J. Mason, 12, was reported missing earlier Monday after she left her residence and did not return home.
Spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the state police would like to thank members of the media, public and assisting agencies for their prompt assistance.
He said members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol and Criminal Investigation Units were assisted by the Greensburg Bloodhound Team, the Indiana Borough Police Department, the PSP Aviation Patrol Unit, and the Troop A, Ebensburg Patrol Unit.
*** Original story posted at 9:23 a.m. July 5 ***
Troopers are searching for a runaway juvenile who left her home in White Township, Indiana County early Wednesday morning.
Alaina J. Mason, 12, left her residence within the 4000 block of Route 286 Highway West at approximately 4 to 5 a.m. today and has not returned home.
She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair with blonde highlights. She was last known to be wearing sandals and carrying a black Eastbay drawstring bag.
Troopers are asking residents who may have seen Mason this morning or who may have information on her whereabouts to immediately contact 911.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.
