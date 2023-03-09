HOMER CITY — Ongoing excavation on borough streets for the replacement of natural gas main and service lines is continuing in the Roberts Addition and Church Street area.
And so have the occasional water service disruptions neighborhood residents have experienced when the gas company workers have accidentally dug through incorrectly mapped water lines.
“But it’s going to get better,” Borough Manager Rob Nymick told Homer City Borough council Tuesday evening.
“We’re with them a lot of the time” to make immediate repairs, he said. “Now we have equipment from the COG (council of governments) to help with detecting the water pipes as they dig.”
Borough residents’ relief is near but not necessarily so for Central Indiana County Water Authority customers as the gas line replacement crews will soon move onto streets in Center Township.
In other business Tuesday:
• Council agreed to investigate a report by Beech Street resident Denise Liggett that a neighbor erected a temporary garage structure only 26 inches from Rose Alley behind their homes.
“When I go to back out of my driveway, that building is right there,” Liggett said.
Liggett said she endured the inconvenience several years ago when it was built, but the neighbor recently died and she asked council to enforce the rules for the distance the garage should stand from the alley.
“There is a state of urgency,” Liggett said, because the heirs plan to sell the property, “and I don’t believe the individual who buys the house should be responsible for moving that. That’s not how I want to welcome a new neighbor.”
Nymick said he would check the property for survey pins to determine the property line. If none are found, he said, the property would need to be professionally surveyed.
• Council learned that the decades-long tradition of a “cross walk” by congregants of several area churches in commemoration of Christ’s walk to his crucifixion, is set for 9 a.m. to noon on Good Friday, April 7. Under direction of the Rev. Paul Morris this year, the walk will proceed from Christian and Missionary Church to Hope Lutheran, Homer City Presbyterian and Homer City United Methodist churches. Volunteer firefighters will monitor traffic along the walk route.
• Borough Secretary Tonya Weller told council that Angie Marano wrote a letter of thanks to Nymick, the borough and the Recreation and Parks department for installing a bench in memory of her sister, Gina Marano Lehman, at Floodway Park. Marano also donated $1,000 to the parks department.
• Police Chief Anthony Jellison reported that the annual barbecued chicken dinner to raise funds for the care of K-9 officer Thor would be served from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Homer City fire station.
• Jellison renewed his reminder to residents that the prohibition on parking from 2 to 6 a.m. on certain state-owned streets is in effect regardless of weather, through April 1.