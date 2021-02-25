A stark statistic came out of Harrisburg last week. The state distributed 16,150 doses of coronavirus vaccine across the state from Feb. 14 through Saturday.
What makes it stark is the number shipped to hospitals and other distributors the week before: 263,375.
The disparity is without explanation from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the figure is only the latest to perplex the Indiana County board of commissioners.
Chairman Michael Keith and Commissioner Robin Gorman said Tuesday that they share the frustration over the commonwealth’s handling of the federally funded vaccination program. The questions they ask are the same many county residents bring to them: How does the state decide how much vaccine to distribute to each county? Why do the amounts change from week to week? How much is privately allocated to long-term care living facilities?
The commissioners said they have no answers for residents because they get no answers from the health department.
Frustration is a common thread through the vaccination program, Indiana Regional Medical Center acknowledged Tuesday in an update to its role as the main designated distribution point for Indiana County.
About 8,000 people have been inoculated, some with the first dose and some with both, at the hospital’s distancing-conscious clinics at the spacious confines of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, according to IRMC Chief Growth Officer Mark Richards.
The figure is near the one shown on the state health department website, indicating more than 8,800 county residents have had partial or full vaccinations.
Where the hospital and county commissioners are on the same page with the DOH is that not all people eligible in the “Phase 1A” category — healthcare workers, those age 65 and over, and those up to age 64 with certain medical conditions — have had their shots yet.
“We are doing our best to vaccinate as many patients as we can, as efficiently as possible,” according to the IRMC statement. “Vaccine clinics at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (by appointment only) continue, however, vaccines remain limited throughout the state of Pennsylvania. While other health care facilities may have received vaccines, we have not received any new first-dose shipments in over a week and are currently focusing on providing second doses of the vaccine to patients who have received their first dose from IRMC.”
IRMC is not alone as a vaccination site in Indiana County, but the amounts that others receive, if any, are far fewer than those sent to the hospital.
“There has been mention of other places that have been named designees, but not all of them receive vaccine,” Keith said. “So IRMC would be the one to call to get on the list, but again with no guarantee that someone would get one.”
That’s the proviso any vaccine distributor lives by. IRMC regularly advises residents of that in its announcements.
“That’s the problem of this whole distribution,” Keith said. “How they figure who receives, what, when, where — we have no idea.”
“We do not have control over vaccine quantity, and work quickly, with very limited notice, to distribute the supply that the PA Department of Health provides,” IRMC announced Tuesday.
The hospital said that people who already are in line awaiting a call from IRMC for their time to roll up their sleeves should not enter the waiting list again. The hospital has people complete a “vaccine interest form,” available on the www.irmc.org website, to get in line for inoculation.
However ... “Unfortunately, due to the very limited supply, our criteria may be stricter than other facilities. This criteria guidance is given to us by the PA Department of Health,” the hospital said.
The concept of a single point of contact for county residents to reserve a vaccination and to respond to the next available provider, whether IRMC or the suburban pharmacies taking part in the program, hasn’t been set up in the county. Not that it hasn’t been considered, the commissioners said.
Does the county even have a list of all the local providers?
Like the other questions, only the state health department maintains that list, Gorman said.
“That site will list all the vaccinations sites that you can call or visit and this has been the frustration. Although IRMC is the regional hospital, getting the most dosages, obviously, but the point is that you can call any of those numbers that list themselves as vaccine sites,” Gorman said. “And all those sites may have different procedures.”
Some have waiting lists, some don’t, Gorman said.
“The problem is that although they all get them from the Department of Health, they have different ways to administer the first phase.”
Compounding the confusion in the program, Gorman said, is that private providers have been vaccinating residents of skilled-care and personal-care homes independently of the state distribution plan.
Gorman said the commissioners are looking at a single pipeline process is in place in Fayette County.
“A vaccine system with a one-stop-shop call. You get on the list and whoever has the vaccine will disseminate it when it becomes available,” Gorman said. “Instead of having to call four or five different places for waiting lists, is there one mechanism that can streamline it and get you to your dose when and where it is available?”
Distribution management software systems are available but costly, Gorman said. “We are beginning to talk about it, because we’re also in the works with IRMC for the FEMA model” for distribution.
The disconnect between the state and the counties became apparent, the commissioners said, when the pandemic began one year ago. It was then that the commissioners learned that the state health department’s office in Indiana no longer was staffed, because of low demand, and that getting a state health representative in Indiana County once again was not likely.
Gorman and Keith said the shortage of information has left the county’s pandemic response panel, appointed late last year, the REACH project, short of local information to provide.
The group’s website, www.indianacountypareach.org, is populated largely with links to Pennsylvania Health Department webpages.
And the commissioners acknowledge the variety of ways that county residents gather their information about the pandemic, testing, treatment, mitigation and vaccination.
“I think the issue has been overall communication from the start, about where and how to get your information … and for our county and our state in particular, it’s not that we’re not prepared to administer and go forward with vaccinations … the issue is we can’t get the vaccines,” Gorman said. “We’re not getting enough to ramp up with volunteers to do it more days of the week because we’re just not getting it.”
The hospital understands that, and encourages residents while waiting for vaccination to stay with the prevention practices that have been promoted for the past year, according to Richards’ statement.
“We are working hard to provide future vaccine clinics to the community and will notify those next in line when it is their turn,” the hospital’s statement said.