The next scam?
Phony surveys about COVID-19 vaccinations, concocted in an effort to get people to reveal personal information that could lead to identity theft and financial loss.
Federal officials issued the warning Wednesday to consumers who might find themselves being contacted by email or text with offers of gifts for them if they complete an online survey about their experience in getting inoculated.
Instead, they’re getting scammed, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
In the new fraud scenario, a bogus pollster offers a variety of prizes for those who answer the questions. The scheme promises a free iPad Pro but asks for a credit card number to charge nominal shipping costs.
The victims get no iPad, but they’re on the hook for the shipping and whatever other charges that the crooks can have billed to their credit cards, investigators said.
Don’t take the bait, the government warned consumers.
“Unless from a known and verified source, consumers should never click on links in text messages or emails claiming to be a vaccine survey,” according to a news release. “Schemes that use links embedded in unsolicited text messages and emails in attempts to obtain personally identifiable information are commonly referred to as phishing schemes. Phishing messages may look like they come from government agencies, financial intuitions, shipping companies, and social media companies, among many others. Carefully examine any message purporting to be from a company and do not click on a link in an unsolicited email or text message.
“Remember that companies generally do not contact you to ask for your username or password. When in doubt, contact the entity purportedly sending you the message, but do not rely on any contact information in the potentially fraudulent message.”
In the news release issued by the United States District Court for Western Pennsylvania, in Pittsburgh, the justice department asked anyone with such a message to phone the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) at (866) 720-5721 or to visit the NCDF online complaint form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud.
“If you believe you may have entered information into a fraudulent website, you can find resources on how to protect your information at: www.identity theft.gov,” the feds said.