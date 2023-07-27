The Mack Park swimming pool had some unwelcome visitors overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, forcing a delay in opening the pool that caused cancellation of practice for two swimming teams Wednesday morning.
“Someone came in after hours, and threw a couple things into the pool, including a trash can and other things,” said Eric Neal, CEO of the YMCA of Indiana County which operates the pool. “They tore down the backstroke flags and then ripped up the flags.
Total damage was estimated to be around $200. Some of the things thrown into the pool reportedly included someone using it as a toilet, though YMCA crews were able to clean it up.
“We have very specific protocols to follow when something like that happens,” said Neal, referring to state codes for bathing facilities. “It really is more of an inconvenience than anything else.”
Among those inconvenienced were members of two swimming teams whose training for the Keystone State Games is scheduled to conclude today.
Neal, who was serving hot dogs in the concession stand early Wednesday afternoon, had another concern: People’s personal safety.
“Who knows what they are doing when they’re here,” he said about the overnight visitors, who had no lifeguards to help if they happened to slip into the pool, and suffer a back or neck injury, or drown.
Meanwhile, the crowds were on hand for the normal hours of operation, which are from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday into late August.
“We’re open until Labor Day,” Neal said.
