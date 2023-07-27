Mack Park pool was open Wednesday

Mack Park Swimming Pool was cleaned up and operating normally Wednesday afternoon, after vandals came overnight, dumped some things in the pool, and committed other acts.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

The Mack Park swimming pool had some unwelcome visitors overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, forcing a delay in opening the pool that caused cancellation of practice for two swimming teams Wednesday morning.

“Someone came in after hours, and threw a couple things into the pool, including a trash can and other things,” said Eric Neal, CEO of the YMCA of Indiana County which operates the pool. “They tore down the backstroke flags and then ripped up the flags.